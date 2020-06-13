/
fort pierce
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:02 AM
250 Apartments for rent in Fort Pierce, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
15 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1195 sqft
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
32 Harbour Isles 104 Drive W
32 Harbour Isles Dr 104, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1989 sqft
You're looking at a highly sought after first floor condo in Harbour Isle with a breathtaking west river view. This immaculate unit offers two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, and Florida room with plenty of natural light to brighten your day.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1144 Fernandina Street
1144 Fernandina Street, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1140 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED ISLAND 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in quiet neighborhood. Large kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and island. 1 block from the beach. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Chipola Rd. A
1025 Chipola Road, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
860 sqft
Duplex, 2 bedroom, 1 Bath with all the 50's charm
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
523 N 25th St - 2
523 North 25th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
712 sqft
Cute duplex close to shopping and schools
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
414 Sandpiper Drive
414 Sandpiper Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Nice and clean 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit with a tiled Florida room. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, lawn care, community amenities and guard gated.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avenue D District
1 Unit Available
427 N 14th St
427 North 14th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Laminate flooring in all living areas and tiled in kitchen and bath. 2 Large bedrooms. New kitchen cabinets. Plenty of space. Contact us today for a showing!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Downtown Fort Pierce
1 Unit Available
606 S 5th Street
606 South 5th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
Studio
$1,200
740 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Fully Furnished Efficiencies Available. Security deposit based on lease payment terms. 3 & 6 month lease terms Available! Linen Service Package Available!Easy Move-In! Schedule For Showings
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1470 Seaway Drive E
1470 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4891 sqft
Inlet Palms is a boater's paradise with spectacular views from every floor and private dock. These luxury designed Smart homes are the wonder of Hutchinson Island. 3 Beds, 4.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 Mariner Bay Blvd
1907 Mariner Bay Boulevard, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Furnit annual or Seasonal Rent. Luxury Townhome located on HUTCHINSON ISLAND with 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, media room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast area, family room, porch and 2 balconies.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
908 Mccray Court
908 Mc Crary Court, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
672 sqft
Come See this completely remodeled duplex. New Tile Floors, Cabinets, Interior Paint.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2016 S 10th St
2016 South 10th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two story townhouse with garden view, very quiet area, close to shopping, parks and 5 minutes to the beach. First floors has a big living room, big kitchen, 1/2 bathroom, laundry, ceiling fans and tile floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1302 Nebraska Avenue
1302 Nebraska Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
This spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse is situated close to Lawnwood Hospital, has a fenced courtyard for entertainment. Home is ready for the right tenant. Call to make appointment to view.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1115 S Ocean Drive
1115 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
Studio
$1,103
600 sqft
GREAT STUDIO APT. ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN .FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, WIFI, DIRECT TV AND FREE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE BUILDING.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Oakland Park District
1 Unit Available
507 S. 8th St #A
507 South 8th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs apartment. Property is an upstairs apartment with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with beautiful hardwood floors. Property has an upstairs attic for additional storage space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1865 Sandhill Crane Drive
1865 Sandhill Crane Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Look no further! This second story condo in the desired Lakes at the Savannahs community. Very clean, well maintained, a side room for storage, screened balcony.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1222 S Lakes End Drive
1222 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Wonderful Corner Unit! 2 bedroom 2 full bath, in the active, 55+, gated community of High Pointe. Bright and airy, this 1st floor condo features fresh paint, new appliances, handicap accessible bathtub, new bath renovation in guest bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1200 Colonnades Drive
1200 Colonnades Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
494 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. 1/1 FURNISHED END UNIT IS CLOSE TO POOL, TENNIS COURTS, GROCERY, RESTAURANTS, BEACHES, ETC.A MUST SEE, DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!
1 of 71
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1106 S Ocean Drive
1106 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1362 sqft
DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A LITTLE PIECE OF PARADISE! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME IS FULLY FURNISHED EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED.
1 of 29
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1228 S Lakes End Drive
1228 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
***MUST BE 55 YEARS OF AGE OR BETTER***Beautiful location with a view of the lake & foutain from Master Bedroom, FL RM, Open patio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4240 Gator Trace Avenue
4240 Gator Trace Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1316 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo on a canal and golf course, fully furnished. All utilities included! Gator Trace has golf course, restaurant, pool, etc.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1814 Plover Avenue
1814 Plover Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Completely redone duplex walking distance to the beach! Newly painted, new carpet and appliances!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3 E Harbour Isle Drive
3 Harbour Isle Dr E, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1989 sqft
Beautifully furnished penthouse with southeast exposure. Great view of the river.Watch the boats go by, dolphins and pelicans.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2507 S Indian River Drive
2507 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
6343 sqft
Waterfront Sanctuary! Spectacular 4/2+2 half and cabana baths on 2+ Acres. 1926 Mediterranean Retreat on the Indian River.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Fort Pierce, the median rent is $787 for a studio, $816 for a 1-bedroom, $1,016 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,418 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fort Pierce, check out our monthly Fort Pierce Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Pierce area include Florida Institute of Technology, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Pierce from include West Palm Beach, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, and Palm Beach Gardens.
