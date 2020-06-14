Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

909 Lytle Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Lovely Updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath Single family home for rent . Just minutes away from the interstate 95 ,High school and minutes to down town and much more .Property feature new state of the art Cabinets , Granite countertops and stainless steel Appliances , spacious living room , Large backyard with screen in Porch and external laundry room and storage area . Updated bathroom and good size bedrooms . Large driveway with attached carport . Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services 561-577-0799 [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566730 ]