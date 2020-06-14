All apartments in West Palm Beach
909 Lytle Street

909 Lytle Street · (561) 420-0640
Location

909 Lytle Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Parker Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
909 Lytle Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Lovely Updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath Single family home for rent . Just minutes away from the interstate 95 ,High school and minutes to down town and much more .Property feature new state of the art Cabinets , Granite countertops and stainless steel Appliances , spacious living room , Large backyard with screen in Porch and external laundry room and storage area . Updated bathroom and good size bedrooms . Large driveway with attached carport . Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services 561-577-0799 [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566730 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Lytle Street have any available units?
909 Lytle Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Lytle Street have?
Some of 909 Lytle Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Lytle Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 Lytle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Lytle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Lytle Street is pet friendly.
Does 909 Lytle Street offer parking?
Yes, 909 Lytle Street does offer parking.
Does 909 Lytle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Lytle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Lytle Street have a pool?
No, 909 Lytle Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 Lytle Street have accessible units?
No, 909 Lytle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Lytle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Lytle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
