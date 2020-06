Amenities

Text or Call Kathy at 561-379-7179.Signature Golf Membership Avail.Spend your winter months in this beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home overlooking the Heritage Golf Course hole #2. Enjoy easy access to the club's 4 restaurants, 16 Har-Tu Tennis Courts, 3 Pools , health club complete with spa and much much more,Tenant to pay all utilities over $125.00 per month. No Smoking No Vaping