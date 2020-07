Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand new apartment in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, offers spacious living room and dining area, plenty of closet/storage space, brand new kitchen appliances, new washer and dryer, extra larga balcony and so much more. We are located minutes away from City Place, Rosemary Square, the very well known Clematis St, local dining restaurants, museums and entertainment. Reach out to us if you would like a virtual tour.