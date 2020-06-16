726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Spectacular Cottage. Relax in this manicured, Japanese style garden. Attention to detail within the cottage creates the feel of a luxurious themed resort. Amenities include a cedar hot tub, BBQ area, private drive, sitting gardens and laundry room. Home features a fully equipped kitchen, beautifully updated contemporary bathroom and uniquely decorated bedrooms .This Ideal South Florida home is located just a five minute drive to Cityplace, Palm Beach International Airport and Downtown West Palm Beach. Availability subject to change. Currently available beginning 6/15/2020.