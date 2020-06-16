All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street

726 1/2 Tuscaloosa St · (954) 804-8346
Location

726 1/2 Tuscaloosa St, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spectacular Cottage. Relax in this manicured, Japanese style garden. Attention to detail within the cottage creates the feel of a luxurious themed resort. Amenities include a cedar hot tub, BBQ area, private drive, sitting gardens and laundry room. Home features a fully equipped kitchen, beautifully updated contemporary bathroom and uniquely decorated bedrooms .This Ideal South Florida home is located just a five minute drive to Cityplace, Palm Beach International Airport and Downtown West Palm Beach. Availability subject to change. Currently available beginning 6/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street have any available units?
726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street have?
Some of 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street does offer parking.
Does 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street have a pool?
Yes, 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street has a pool.
Does 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street have accessible units?
No, 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 1/2 Tuscaloosa Street has units with dishwashers.
