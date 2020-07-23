709 N Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

LOCATIONWhether you are a professional attending a conference at The Palm Beach County Convention Center steps away, or on a getaway enjoying Worth Avenue, City Place, or Clematis Street, you won't have an opportunity to get bored. Minutes away you have the beach, a variety of entertainment, Palm Beach International Airport, gourmet restaurants, Palm Beach Island, Flagler Estate, The Norton Museum, The Palm Beach Outlet Mall, historical landmarks, and more! There are unlimited things to do within a short walk or trolley/bike ride- leaving no need to own a car. The Convention Center Townhomes has a pedestrian path that leads directly to The Palm Beach County Convention Center and Hilton Resort; just a short distance farther across the street is City Place and LA Fitness.