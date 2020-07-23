All apartments in West Palm Beach
709 N Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:25 AM

709 N Street

709 N Street · (561) 601-4261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

709 N Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Grandview Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
LOCATIONWhether you are a professional attending a conference at The Palm Beach County Convention Center steps away, or on a getaway enjoying Worth Avenue, City Place, or Clematis Street, you won't have an opportunity to get bored. Minutes away you have the beach, a variety of entertainment, Palm Beach International Airport, gourmet restaurants, Palm Beach Island, Flagler Estate, The Norton Museum, The Palm Beach Outlet Mall, historical landmarks, and more! There are unlimited things to do within a short walk or trolley/bike ride- leaving no need to own a car. The Convention Center Townhomes has a pedestrian path that leads directly to The Palm Beach County Convention Center and Hilton Resort; just a short distance farther across the street is City Place and LA Fitness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 N Street have any available units?
709 N Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 N Street have?
Some of 709 N Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 N Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 N Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 N Street pet-friendly?
No, 709 N Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 709 N Street offer parking?
No, 709 N Street does not offer parking.
Does 709 N Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 N Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 N Street have a pool?
No, 709 N Street does not have a pool.
Does 709 N Street have accessible units?
No, 709 N Street does not have accessible units.
Does 709 N Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 N Street has units with dishwashers.
