Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:24 PM

6201 Glenmoor Drive

6201 Glenmoor Drive · (561) 302-2660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6201 Glenmoor Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Sterling Village is a gated community located in West Palm Beach. This second floor condo has three bedrooms and two and half baths. There aretwo master bedrooms and each has their own bathroom. Newer stainless steel appliances in kitchen with granite countertops. Tile throughout and carpet on stairs also in one bedroom. Stackable newer washer and dryer. Screened balcony with sliding doors from family room overlooks lake view. Community includes fitness center,racquet ball court, pool and tennis courts. Near major roads, shopping, highways, restaurants, beaches, parks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Glenmoor Drive have any available units?
6201 Glenmoor Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Glenmoor Drive have?
Some of 6201 Glenmoor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Glenmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Glenmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Glenmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Glenmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 6201 Glenmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 6201 Glenmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6201 Glenmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6201 Glenmoor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Glenmoor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6201 Glenmoor Drive has a pool.
Does 6201 Glenmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 6201 Glenmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Glenmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 Glenmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
