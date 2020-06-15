All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:50 PM

524 Colonial Road

524 Colonial Road · (561) 306-2606
Location

524 Colonial Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Southside West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Cozy, comfortable, furnished apartment available for short term or long term tenancy.Rental price includes electric, water, cable and wifi. On site laundry. Close to CityPlace, Clematis, I95 and Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Colonial Road have any available units?
524 Colonial Road has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Colonial Road have?
Some of 524 Colonial Road's amenities include on-site laundry, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Colonial Road currently offering any rent specials?
524 Colonial Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Colonial Road pet-friendly?
No, 524 Colonial Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 524 Colonial Road offer parking?
No, 524 Colonial Road does not offer parking.
Does 524 Colonial Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Colonial Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Colonial Road have a pool?
No, 524 Colonial Road does not have a pool.
Does 524 Colonial Road have accessible units?
No, 524 Colonial Road does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Colonial Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Colonial Road does not have units with dishwashers.
