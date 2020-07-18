All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

4220 San Marino Boulevard

4220 San Marino Boulevard · (561) 302-2660
Location

4220 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Emerald Isle at Laguna Lakes is a unmanned gated community located in West Palm Beach. This first floor condo has one bedroom and one bathroom. Newer stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Laminate throughout with tile in bathroom and kitchen. Newer full size washer and dryer. Open and covered patio with sliding doors overlooks lake view. Community includes fitness center, play area, pool/hot tub, racquet ball, basketball and tennis courts. Near major roads, shopping, highways, restaurants, beaches, parks. airport and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 San Marino Boulevard have any available units?
4220 San Marino Boulevard has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 San Marino Boulevard have?
Some of 4220 San Marino Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 San Marino Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4220 San Marino Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 San Marino Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4220 San Marino Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 4220 San Marino Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4220 San Marino Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4220 San Marino Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 San Marino Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 San Marino Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4220 San Marino Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4220 San Marino Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4220 San Marino Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 San Marino Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 San Marino Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
