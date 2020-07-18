4220 San Marino Boulevard

Amenities

Emerald Isle at Laguna Lakes is a unmanned gated community located in West Palm Beach. This first floor condo has one bedroom and one bathroom. Newer stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Laminate throughout with tile in bathroom and kitchen. Newer full size washer and dryer. Open and covered patio with sliding doors overlooks lake view. Community includes fitness center, play area, pool/hot tub, racquet ball, basketball and tennis courts. Near major roads, shopping, highways, restaurants, beaches, parks. airport and more.