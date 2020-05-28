All apartments in West Palm Beach
4011 Windsor Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:50 PM

4011 Windsor Avenue

4011 Windsor Avenue · (203) 667-9771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4011 Windsor Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Northwood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Homes features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathroom, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central HVAC and programmable thermostat, garage and a spacious yard, and it's pet friendly. ! NOTE: Resident is responsiblefor installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Windsor Avenue have any available units?
4011 Windsor Avenue has a unit available for $2,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 Windsor Avenue have?
Some of 4011 Windsor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Windsor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Windsor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Windsor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Windsor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Windsor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Windsor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4011 Windsor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 Windsor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Windsor Avenue have a pool?
No, 4011 Windsor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Windsor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4011 Windsor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Windsor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 Windsor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
