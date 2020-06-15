All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 325 Greymon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
325 Greymon Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:05 AM

325 Greymon Drive

325 Greymon Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

325 Greymon Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Southland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This Southland Park home has old Spanish charm & dates back to 1925 ; Stucco exterior, Pecky Cypress front door, terra cotta accents, remodeled guest cottage (1 Bedroom /1 Full Bath). This timeless Peach Mediterranean has 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths, impeccably decorated & totally furnished. Home boasts hardwood floors, fireplace, french doors & original crown moldings throughout. The master bedroom has a king size, 4 poster bed, with new, 100% goose down bedding. Guest bedrooms all have queen size beds. Salt-water pool( w/heater). Home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Greymon Drive have any available units?
325 Greymon Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Greymon Drive have?
Some of 325 Greymon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Greymon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Greymon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Greymon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 325 Greymon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 325 Greymon Drive offer parking?
No, 325 Greymon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 325 Greymon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Greymon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Greymon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 325 Greymon Drive has a pool.
Does 325 Greymon Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 Greymon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Greymon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Greymon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 325 Greymon Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity