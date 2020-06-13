/
lakewood park
254 Apartments for rent in Lakewood Park, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5837 Spanish River Road
5837 Spanish River Road, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1950 sqft
Large beautiful 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2 car garage home in Portofino Shores, a wonderful gated community with a Clubhouse, Fitness center, Pool, Tennis courts and playground. Separate living and family rooms.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8001 Santana Avenue
8001 Santana Avenue, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1372 sqft
Lakewood Park 3 bed 2 bath single family home - LAKEWOOD PARK 3/2 HOME! FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE BEDROOMS, CENTRAL A/C. GREAT LOCATION! Please call Courtney 772.370.6821 to schedule a showing. There is an application fee of $50 per person 18+.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6312 Spring Lake Ter Terrace
6312 Spring Lake Terrace, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1513 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/2 Single family home for rent in sought after Portifino Shores. This property has been meticulously maintained to keep you at ease. The gated community is pet and family friendly for your sense of serenity.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
6108 Santa Margarito Drive
6108 Santa Margarito Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1437 sqft
Exceptional 3 Br, 2 Baths New paint. Lake view and Private pool, Fence . Tile in main living area Carpets in Bedrooms. Ceiling fans and extras.MUST SEE''''''
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1855 SW 17th Ave SW
1855 17th Ave SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now!!! Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, impact windows, 2 car garage. The property was built 2 years ago.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft on the lake! Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room and a separate family room.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2066 5th Court SE
2066 5th Court Southeast, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1815 sqft
Cable Included. Sleeps 6 pp Max
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
606 Bridgewater Lane
606 Bridgewater Lane Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Try before you buy! Lease-purchase terms available! Beautifully refreshed home w/open great room plan has new paint & carpet, gorgeous tile, luxe new master bath. Island kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, fitness/yoga room.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Grey Falcon Circle
2002 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Large home in a gated community. Beautiful views of private pool and lake. Lawn and Pool care included Granite counters in kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1879 Grey Falcon Circle
1879 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
VERY DESIRABLE FALCON TRACE. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
886 Carolina Circle
886 Carolina Circle Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available Off Season starting May. Great pet friendly family home with a downstairs master bedroom. Located in a Gated Golf Community. Also has a granite kitchen, large pool, and lanai area. Great views from 2nd floor balcony. Utilities NOT included.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2193 Harwick Circle
2193 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Brand new construction with open floor plan and large gourmet kitchen. Energy efficient home in community with lots of amenities.
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
2174 Harwick Circle SW
2174 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 Year old 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a wonderful community with resort like amenities. This house will not last! Make an appointment to view.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
655 Old Dixie Highway S.W.
655 Old Dixie Highway Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Seasonal Rental OLD FLORIDA CHARMING GUEST HOUSE - OLD FLORIDA CHARMING GUEST 3/1 HOUSE-ON 4 ACRES WITH POOL. LOVELY ANTIQUE DECOR AND COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS... A QUIET GET AWAY YET MINUTES TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & SHORT DRIVE TO OCEAN.Furn.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1310 Shorewinds Lane
1310 Shorewinds Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
3/2 Home East of A1A - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3/2 POOL HOME AVAILABLE FOR SEASON. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS INCLUDES GOLF CART Furn. Annual: $4000 Furn. Seasonal: $7,500 Furn. Offseason: $4000 Call Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4538721)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2627 12th Square SW
2627 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3120 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home - spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located at a private community in Vero Beach (RLNE5321584)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3702 N. Highway A1A 1002
3702 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1996 sqft
Unit 1002 Available 06/15/20 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo - Property Id: 297059 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished. Club house pool, jacuzzi, billard room and BBQ area. Gated community Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4200 N Hwy A1a 712
4200 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
- Oceanfront unit on the 7th floor with amazing ocean view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, recent remodeled, granite counter tops Turnkey furnished - just move in and enjoy!! Private beach access, with walkway to the ocean.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lakewood Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,410.
Some of the colleges located in the Lakewood Park area include Florida Institute of Technology, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakewood Park from include West Palm Beach, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, and Palm Beach Gardens.
