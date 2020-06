Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CONDO IN LANDS OF THE PRESIDENT COMFORTABLE SPACE DISTRIBUTION FULLY FURNISHED ENJOY THE SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE GOLF-COURSE AND CANYON CAY RESORT & GOLF CLUB JUST EAST OF I-95. 10 MIN DRIVE TO CITY PLACE, DOWNTOWN WP. ACROSS STREET FROM PALM BEACH OUTLET MALL AND WHOLE FOODS. 5 MINUTES TO I-95. 15 MINUTES TO BEACH AND FL TURNPIKE. 10 MINUTES TO PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.