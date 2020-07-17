All apartments in West Palm Beach
1880 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

1880 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard · (561) 541-3123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1880 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
 

Gated Community

Spacious open floor plan

9 1/2 foot ceiling

Ceramic tile flooring in living area and plush carpeting in the bedrooms

Spacious walk-in closets and ceiling fans in master bedroom

Modern brushed nickel lighting and hardware throughout

Chef-ready kitchen with granite counters and 
GE energy efficient stainless steel refrigerator, smooth top electric range,
built-in microwave and high-efficiency dishwasher

Opulent baths with ceramic tile, modern glass enclosed shower
and garden spa tub

Large walk-in closets and linen closet

Full-Size washer and dryer

Pre-wired for high speed internet access

Impact resistant windows

USB wall outlets

Please don't hesitate to call me with any questions.
SEE West-Palm-Beach-Condos.com for more info.

Joseph "Joe" Keane
JMK Homes ®
Keystone Realty Group NA, Inc.
561-541-3123
email: jmkhomes@aol.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

