1880 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

Amenities
Gated Community
Spacious open floor plan
9 1/2 foot ceiling
Ceramic tile flooring in living area and plush carpeting in the bedrooms
Spacious walk-in closets and ceiling fans in master bedroom
Modern brushed nickel lighting and hardware throughout
Chef-ready kitchen with granite counters and
GE energy efficient stainless steel refrigerator, smooth top electric range,
built-in microwave and high-efficiency dishwasher
Opulent baths with ceramic tile, modern glass enclosed shower
and garden spa tub
Large walk-in closets and linen closet
Full-Size washer and dryer
Pre-wired for high speed internet access
Impact resistant windows
USB wall outlets
Please don't hesitate to call me with any questions.
SEE West-Palm-Beach-Condos.com for more info.
Joseph "Joe" Keane
JMK Homes ®
Keystone Realty Group NA, Inc.
561-541-3123
email: jmkhomes@aol.com