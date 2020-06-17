All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 9061 Dupont Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
9061 Dupont Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

9061 Dupont Place

9061 Dupont Place · (561) 644-4294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9061 Dupont Place, Wellington, FL 33414
Olympia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Perfect Executive Short Term rental! .5 bedroom home with extensive patio area perfect for entertaining. Individual seating areas. Additional patio on second floor off 5th bedroom. One King bed en suite, 3 queen beds, one single bed .Parking for 5 cars. Great eat in kitchen or dining area outside family room. TV's in each bedroom plus family room. Loads of privacy in a very peaceful setting. Close to all equestrian venues. Guard gate, adult and children pools, loads of additional amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9061 Dupont Place have any available units?
9061 Dupont Place has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9061 Dupont Place have?
Some of 9061 Dupont Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9061 Dupont Place currently offering any rent specials?
9061 Dupont Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9061 Dupont Place pet-friendly?
No, 9061 Dupont Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 9061 Dupont Place offer parking?
Yes, 9061 Dupont Place does offer parking.
Does 9061 Dupont Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9061 Dupont Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9061 Dupont Place have a pool?
Yes, 9061 Dupont Place has a pool.
Does 9061 Dupont Place have accessible units?
No, 9061 Dupont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9061 Dupont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9061 Dupont Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9061 Dupont Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity