9061 Dupont Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Perfect Executive Short Term rental! .5 bedroom home with extensive patio area perfect for entertaining. Individual seating areas. Additional patio on second floor off 5th bedroom. One King bed en suite, 3 queen beds, one single bed .Parking for 5 cars. Great eat in kitchen or dining area outside family room. TV's in each bedroom plus family room. Loads of privacy in a very peaceful setting. Close to all equestrian venues. Guard gate, adult and children pools, loads of additional amenities.