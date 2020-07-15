Apartment List
/
FL
/
wellington
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM

19 Studio Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
16265 Deer Path Lane
16265 Deer Path Lane, Wellington, FL
Studio
$1,375
3125 sqft
This 5 acre gated Rustic Ranches GEM offers up to 15 stalls available that is just off of the bridle path, easy hack to WEF This farm features 2 barns totaling 20 stalls The 16 stall center aisle barn is complete with a fly spray system, tack room,

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4554 Palm Breeze Trail
4554 Palm Breeze Trail, Wellington, FL
Studio
$9,000
1000 sqft
dry stalls can be rented during season for $9000.00 (4 ) month season additional months can be rented $1750.00 per stall per month. Summer months stalls can be rented for a lesser price.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
16358 Rustic Road
16358 Rustic Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
$1,800
2788 sqft
STALLS FOR RENT in Rustic Ranches. Stalls 12x12, shavings, feeding 3x a day, every horse is fed according to your specifics. Automatic fly spray system. A choice of 2 big paddocks, 2 medium and 4 .

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
16031 Rustic Road
16031 Rustic Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
$900
240 sqft
STALL FOR RENT FOR HORSES.8 dry stalls of 12x12 hacking distance to WEF. Paddocks, stall wash, feed room, tack room. Dressage ring size. Great hacking available. Only a 20 minutes drive to Global . Can also be used for jumpers.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
16163 Rustic Road
16163 Rustic Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
$55,000
2952 sqft
Charming Rustic Barn Gated and fenced. Price is for whole barn for up to 6 months. 20 dry (12x12) matted stalls, tack/feed, washer/dryer, 8 paddocks and use of an additional 5 acres, irrigated grass field.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
14475 Wellington Trace
14475 Wellington Trace, Wellington, FL
Studio
$600
1850 sqft
40 Stalls available in sought after Saddle Trail just a short hack from WEF! Included are 2 sand riding arenas (110x200 and 70x135), a large grand prix grass riding field, Kraft 6-Horse 60' covered walker and ample paddock space! Grooms and Trainers

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
15683 Ocean Breeze Lane
15683 Ocean Breeze Lane, Wellington, FL
Studio
$6,000
144 sqft
Available for the 2020 season: Up to 12 dry stalls located just a 20 minute hack to the WEF horse show and the Ridge horse show. Large grass paddocks, large irrigated arena with jumps and good footing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3650 Middleburg Drive
3650 Middleburg Drive, Wellington, FL
Studio
$1,900
200 sqft
Beautiful Barn for rent. The barn has 8 spacious stalls, four 12x12 and 4 are 12x14, feed room, tack room, full bath and an attic room all with AC.
Results within 5 miles of Wellington

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1713 Arabian Drive
1713 Arabian Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
$1,200
2240 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1713 Arabian Drive in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
2999 C Road
2999 C Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
$850
1260 sqft
This perfectly planned tranquil 10 acre property situated in Loxahatchee Groves is perfect for your seasonal or annual leasing needs! 24 stalls available along with 12 ample paddocks, round pen, 250 x 250 irrigated ring with beautiful viewing lounge
Results within 10 miles of Wellington
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
64 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,353
588 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
676 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
171 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,618
657 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
65 Units Available
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,775
613 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall Occupancy! Your oasis awaits you at CasaMara Luxury Apartments in West Palm Beach. Find yourself on a permanent vacation with unabashed luxury and an ultimate all-inclusive lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 02:23 PM
8 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$2,356
620 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
46 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,625
626 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2560 S Ocean Blvd
2560 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
465 sqft
Heart of Palm Beach Peninsula, large quiet STUDIO with FULL kitchen , appliances, granite tops, bathroom, tiles, walking closet, large balcony, intercostals view, deeded beach access-walk across the street to the beautiful quiet beach, elegantly

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
31 S Golfview Road
31 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$1,100
375 sqft
Location, location, location! Great Boutique Studio across the street from Bryant Park. Walking distance to Downtown Lake Worth and Lake Worth Beach. Be a part of all the activities Lake Worth has to offer like art, restaurants, golf & shopping.

July 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wellington rents declined significantly over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,508 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,912 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Wellington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    As rents have fallen slightly in Wellington, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,912 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Wellington fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWellington 3 BedroomsWellington Accessible ApartmentsWellington Apartments under $1,100Wellington Apartments under $1,200Wellington Apartments under $1,400Wellington Apartments under $1500
    Wellington Apartments with BalconyWellington Apartments with GarageWellington Apartments with GymWellington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWellington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with PoolWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Wellington Cheap PlacesWellington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellington Furnished ApartmentsWellington Luxury PlacesWellington Pet Friendly PlacesWellington Studio ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
    Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
    Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
    Everglades University