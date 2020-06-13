Apartment List
/
FL
/
wellington
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

117 Cheap Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
13 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,358
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1389 White Pine Drive
1389 White Pine Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3768 sqft
So much living space in this 2/2 villa with front and rear balconies. Just painted and ready for immediate occupancy- This villa has a very comfortable feel to it and will be a great place to call home!!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1385 White Pine Drive
1385 White Pine Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
942 sqft
First floor apartment with nice sized fenced yard in back. This unit overlooks water .Completely tiled, this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers a large great room and nice sized kitchen with full sized washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16031 Rustic Road
16031 Rustic Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
$900
240 sqft
STALL FOR RENT FOR HORSES.8 dry stalls of 12x12 hacking distance to WEF. Paddocks, stall wash, feed room, tack room. Dressage ring size. Great hacking available. Only a 20 minutes drive to Global . Can also be used for jumpers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11863 Wimbledon Circle
11863 Wimbledon Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS studio apartment in prestigious Palm Beach Polo.....

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12378 Peconic Court
12378 Peconic Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
939 sqft
LOCATION IS THE KEY! THIS 2 BEDROOM WITH 1 1/2 BATH IS TOTALLY REMODELED AND HAS GATED PAVED COURTYARD. HAS 2 PARKING SPACES, AND WATER IS INCLUDED. NEARBY A+ RATED SCHOOLS AND PUBLIC PARK. WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 1, 2020.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16265 Deer Path Lane
16265 Deer Path Lane, Wellington, FL
Studio
$400
3125 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OFF-SEASONAL or ANNUAL: Look no further,This 5 acre gated Rustic Ranches GEM offers up to 12 stalls available that is just off of the bridle path, easy hack to WEF This farm features 2 barns totaling 20 stalls The 16 stall center aisle barn is

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1168 Amaryllis Court
1168 Amarylis Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1317 sqft
Available fully furnished and short term until the end of October when the seasonal tenant returns.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14596 Belmont Trace
14596 Belmont Trace, Wellington, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Fully furnished and available for short term summer rental until the end of October. Located above the barn - nicely done.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14106 Wellington Trace
14106 Wellington Trace, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
Fully furnished and available only short term until the end of October.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13334 Polo Club Road
13334 Polo Club Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Great Location to WEF, Unit recently remodeled. Laundry in unit. KitchenetteStudio apartment available for off season rental at $1250.00 and/or seasonal rental at $3000.00 month, min 4 months, available for 20/21 season. Available May 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14475 Wellington Trace
14475 Wellington Trace, Wellington, FL
Studio
$600
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
40 Stalls available in sought after Saddle Trail just a short hack from WEF! Included are 2 sand riding arenas (110x200 and 70x135), a large grand prix grass riding field, Kraft 6-Horse 60' covered walker and ample paddock space! Grooms and Trainers
Results within 1 mile of Wellington
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
360 Crestwood Circle
360 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
360 Crestwood Circle Apt #201, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village Walk
1 Unit Available
72 East Ct
72 East Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Bright and airy two bedroom two bathroom villa located in the quiet Greenway Village community. This updated property features a bonus sun room and a patio for outdoor entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Wellington
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Breakers West
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
1 Unit Available
Shadetree
1769 Shadetree Way, Palm Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$966
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shadetree Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Shadetree Apartments provide one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Palm Springs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
36 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Golden Lakes
57 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.

June 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wellington rents declined moderately over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,514 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,919 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Wellington throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    Rent growth in Wellington has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,919 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Wellington.
    • While rents in Wellington remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWellington 3 BedroomsWellington Accessible ApartmentsWellington Apartments under $1,100Wellington Apartments under $1,200Wellington Apartments under $1,400
    Wellington Apartments under $1500Wellington Apartments with BalconyWellington Apartments with GarageWellington Apartments with GymWellington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWellington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Pool
    Wellington Apartments with Washer-DryerWellington Cheap PlacesWellington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellington Furnished ApartmentsWellington Luxury PlacesWellington Pet Friendly PlacesWellington Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
    Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
    Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
    Everglades University