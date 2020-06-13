117 Cheap Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

June 2020 Wellington Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wellington rents declined moderately over the past month Wellington rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,514 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,919 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Miami Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of Wellington throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.

West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.

Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington Rent growth in Wellington has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters. Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.

Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,919 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Wellington.

While rents in Wellington remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Miami $1,090 $1,380 -0.6% 0.2% Fort Lauderdale $1,150 $1,460 -0.4% 1.1% Pembroke Pines $1,900 $2,410 0 -0.4% Hollywood $1,140 $1,440 -0.2% 1.4% Miami Gardens $1,150 $1,460 0.5% 0.4% West Palm Beach $1,100 $1,390 -0.3% 1.5% Pompano Beach $1,160 $1,470 -0.4% -0.3% Miami Beach $1,020 $1,290 -0.5% 1% Boca Raton $1,470 $1,870 -1.9% 0 Deerfield Beach $1,200 $1,530 0 0.6% Boynton Beach $1,350 $1,710 -0.4% 1.6% Delray Beach $1,200 $1,520 -1% 1.4% Wellington $1,510 $1,920 -0.3% 0.3% Jupiter $1,280 $1,610 0.1% 0.6% Palm Beach Gardens $1,420 $1,810 -1.2% 3.8% North Miami Beach $1,470 $1,860 -0.3% 3.6% Lake Worth $1,120 $1,410 0 3.1% See More

