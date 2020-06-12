All apartments in Wellington
15720 Weatherly Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

15720 Weatherly Road

15720 Weatherly Road · (561) 793-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15720 Weatherly Road, Wellington, FL 33414
The Landings at Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Seasonal Rental on Wellington Aeroclub with a Modern Architecture custom built in 2014, located on runway across pilot's clubhouse. This Modern Gem built over one-acre lot includes a Master Suite on the private second floor with his and hers walk-in closets and master bath that lead into a private terrace with views to the runways, on the first floor three large guest bedrooms all ensuite bathrooms and closets. 1/1 Detached Guesthouse with private entrance. Gourmet Kitchen with oversized propane cooking island, sub-sezo refrigerator, double dishwasher, wine cedar room. The Lap Pool & Jacuzzi with double water heather Gas/Electric for the most demanding snowbirds. Detached Hangar Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15720 Weatherly Road have any available units?
15720 Weatherly Road has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 15720 Weatherly Road have?
Some of 15720 Weatherly Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15720 Weatherly Road currently offering any rent specials?
15720 Weatherly Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15720 Weatherly Road pet-friendly?
No, 15720 Weatherly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 15720 Weatherly Road offer parking?
Yes, 15720 Weatherly Road does offer parking.
Does 15720 Weatherly Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15720 Weatherly Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15720 Weatherly Road have a pool?
Yes, 15720 Weatherly Road has a pool.
Does 15720 Weatherly Road have accessible units?
No, 15720 Weatherly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15720 Weatherly Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15720 Weatherly Road has units with dishwashers.
