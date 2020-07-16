13515 Fountain View Boulevard

Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled 3/2.5 in Wellington Place. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fully equipped kitchen with Quartz countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. Control 4 audio video home automation, alarm system and Sonos speakers throughout the home. TV's in living room and all bedrooms. Fully furnished with all linens and utensils. King size bed in master bedroom, full size bed in second and queen size bed in third bedroom. Newer washer and dryer inside. Just minutes from WEF, close to restaurants and stores. Community pool. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Just bring your toothbrush!