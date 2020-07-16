All apartments in Wellington
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

13515 Fountain View Boulevard

13515 Fountain View Boulevard · (561) 626-7000
Location

13515 Fountain View Boulevard, Wellington, FL 33414
Greenview Shores of Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1755 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
pool
Gorgeously remodeled 3/2.5 in Wellington Place. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fully equipped kitchen with Quartz countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. Control 4 audio video home automation, alarm system and Sonos speakers throughout the home. TV's in living room and all bedrooms. Fully furnished with all linens and utensils. King size bed in master bedroom, full size bed in second and queen size bed in third bedroom. Newer washer and dryer inside. Just minutes from WEF, close to restaurants and stores. Community pool. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Just bring your toothbrush!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13515 Fountain View Boulevard have any available units?
13515 Fountain View Boulevard has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 13515 Fountain View Boulevard have?
Some of 13515 Fountain View Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13515 Fountain View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13515 Fountain View Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 Fountain View Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13515 Fountain View Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13515 Fountain View Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13515 Fountain View Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13515 Fountain View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13515 Fountain View Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 Fountain View Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13515 Fountain View Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13515 Fountain View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13515 Fountain View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 Fountain View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13515 Fountain View Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
