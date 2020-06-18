12980 Meadowbreeze Drive

Amenities
Location is everything when it comes to this home: ''A'' rated schools, low HOA fees, quiet family-oriented neighborhood. Granite kitchen countertops, tile throughout the house. Marble in 2 & 3rd bedrooms Upgraded 2nd bathroom, new roof and new A/C. The community of Meadowland Cove also features a community pool, a clubhouse and a children's play area. Neighborhood is desirable for families and for retirees alike. Non motor boats allowed on the lake. Fishing permitted. *property also on market for sale