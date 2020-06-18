All apartments in Wellington
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:16 PM

12980 Meadowbreeze Drive

12980 Meadowbreeze Drive · (561) 715-7063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12980 Meadowbreeze Drive, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1884 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Location is everything when it comes to this home: ''A'' rated schools, low HOA fees, quiet family-oriented neighborhood. Granite kitchen countertops, tile throughout the house. Marble in 2 & 3rd bedrooms Upgraded 2nd bathroom, new roof and new A/C. The community of Meadowland Cove also features a community pool, a clubhouse and a children's play area. Neighborhood is desirable for families and for retirees alike. Non motor boats allowed on the lake. Fishing permitted. *property also on market for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive have any available units?
12980 Meadowbreeze Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive have?
Some of 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12980 Meadowbreeze Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive does offer parking.
Does 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive has a pool.
Does 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12980 Meadowbreeze Drive has units with dishwashers.
