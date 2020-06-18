12980 Meadowbreeze Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Location is everything when it comes to this home: ''A'' rated schools, low HOA fees, quiet family-oriented neighborhood. Granite kitchen countertops, tile throughout the house. Marble in 2 & 3rd bedrooms Upgraded 2nd bathroom, new roof and new A/C. The community of Meadowland Cove also features a community pool, a clubhouse and a children's play area. Neighborhood is desirable for families and for retirees alike. Non motor boats allowed on the lake. Fishing permitted. *property also on market for sale