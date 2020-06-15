All apartments in Wellington
12474 Equine Lane
12474 Equine Lane

12474 Equine Lane · (561) 644-9650
Location

12474 Equine Lane, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3740 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This incredible home in Equestrian Club is the one to see! Sitting on an oversized corner lot, lined with hedges, it provides the private, relaxing atmosphere needed after a long day! With 5 bedrooms, and 4.5 baths, this home boasts many upgrades. Hard wood floors are featured throughout the main part of the house, new laminate flooring has recently been installed in 4 bedrooms and porcelain tile in the master. The kitchen has granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets & SS appliances. Other upgrades to mention are new paint inside and out, decorative garage doors & new shower doors and vanities in several bathrooms. Plantation shutters, custom blinds, and a real wood burning fireplace add to the uniqueness of the gorgeous home. Heated pool, spa and new screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12474 Equine Lane have any available units?
12474 Equine Lane has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 12474 Equine Lane have?
Some of 12474 Equine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12474 Equine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12474 Equine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12474 Equine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12474 Equine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 12474 Equine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12474 Equine Lane does offer parking.
Does 12474 Equine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12474 Equine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12474 Equine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12474 Equine Lane has a pool.
Does 12474 Equine Lane have accessible units?
No, 12474 Equine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12474 Equine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12474 Equine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
