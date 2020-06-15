12474 Equine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

This incredible home in Equestrian Club is the one to see! Sitting on an oversized corner lot, lined with hedges, it provides the private, relaxing atmosphere needed after a long day! With 5 bedrooms, and 4.5 baths, this home boasts many upgrades. Hard wood floors are featured throughout the main part of the house, new laminate flooring has recently been installed in 4 bedrooms and porcelain tile in the master. The kitchen has granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets & SS appliances. Other upgrades to mention are new paint inside and out, decorative garage doors & new shower doors and vanities in several bathrooms. Plantation shutters, custom blinds, and a real wood burning fireplace add to the uniqueness of the gorgeous home. Heated pool, spa and new screening.