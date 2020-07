Amenities

Terrific location and great views from upstairs. Spacious townhouse is offered annually unfurnished at $1895/mo or furnished at $2200/mo available beginning June 18, 2020. 2 bedrooms (1 large BRM up and 1 down)+ 2 baths and a large loft. Conveniently located in the back of this quiet neighborhood near the community pool & overlooks the lake. Walking distance to shopping, parks & amenities. Tenant credit and background required and are subject to approval. HOA application fee: $185/adult or married couple. 1 PET under 25 lb.