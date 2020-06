Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This beutiful State is available for the Summer if your client wants to get out of the big cities. Also make your Winter Equestrian Season reservation now. Three way split floor plan with 2 bedrooms in suite and a very generous master bedroom. Open living area with view of the pool and golf. Summer kitchen and cover patio. Close to all Equestrian activities. Safe gated prestigious community Palm Beach Polo Club.