Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhome with front porch. Clean, freshly painted, with brand new stove. Very well kept. 1 pet allowed up to 25 lbs. Wont last long! In the heart of wellington, close to major shopping, dining and horse show!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12043 N Basin Street have any available units?