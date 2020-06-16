All apartments in Wellington
12043 N Basin Street

12043 Basin Street · (954) 545-5583
Location

12043 Basin Street, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhome with front porch. Clean, freshly painted, with brand new stove. Very well kept. 1 pet allowed up to 25 lbs. Wont last long! In the heart of wellington, close to major shopping, dining and horse show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12043 N Basin Street have any available units?
12043 N Basin Street has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 12043 N Basin Street have?
Some of 12043 N Basin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12043 N Basin Street currently offering any rent specials?
12043 N Basin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12043 N Basin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12043 N Basin Street is pet friendly.
Does 12043 N Basin Street offer parking?
No, 12043 N Basin Street does not offer parking.
Does 12043 N Basin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12043 N Basin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12043 N Basin Street have a pool?
No, 12043 N Basin Street does not have a pool.
Does 12043 N Basin Street have accessible units?
No, 12043 N Basin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12043 N Basin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12043 N Basin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
