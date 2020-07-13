Apartment List
/
FL
/
wellington
/
apartments under 1500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

109 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Wellington, FL

Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
32 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
36 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1909 Shower Tree Way
1909 Shower Tree Way, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
595 sqft
Fully Furnished 1/1 guest house. Short distance to wellington mall and everything wellington has to offer. perfect for long term renting or 4-6 month short term rental.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1389 White Pine Drive
1389 White Pine Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3768 sqft
So much living space in this 2/2 villa with front and rear balconies. Just painted and ready for immediate occupancy- This villa has a very comfortable feel to it and will be a great place to call home!!

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1385 White Pine Drive
1385 White Pine Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
942 sqft
First floor apartment with nice sized fenced yard in back. This unit overlooks water .Completely tiled, this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers a large great room and nice sized kitchen with full sized washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
16031 Rustic Road
16031 Rustic Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
$900
240 sqft
STALL FOR RENT FOR HORSES.8 dry stalls of 12x12 hacking distance to WEF. Paddocks, stall wash, feed room, tack room. Dressage ring size. Great hacking available. Only a 20 minutes drive to Global . Can also be used for jumpers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
291 Old Country Road S
291 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Lovely apartment in a beautiful pool home. Shared fenced yard for dogs and shared use of pool. This is an apartment connected to the main house, and has its own entrance.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1168 Amaryllis Court
1168 Amarylis Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1317 sqft
Available fully furnished and short term until the end of October when the seasonal tenant returns.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
14596 Belmont Trace
14596 Belmont Trace, Wellington, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Fully furnished and available for short term summer rental until the end of October. Located above the barn - nicely done.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
14475 Wellington Trace
14475 Wellington Trace, Wellington, FL
Studio
$600
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
40 Stalls available in sought after Saddle Trail just a short hack from WEF! Included are 2 sand riding arenas (110x200 and 70x135), a large grand prix grass riding field, Kraft 6-Horse 60' covered walker and ample paddock space! Grooms and Trainers

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
15680 S 46th Lane
15680 46th Ln S, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1865 sqft
Price is per horse stall per month with a minimum stall number required. Seasonal, annual or off-seasonal leases available...staff housing available.
Results within 1 mile of Wellington

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
2026 Shoma Drive
2026 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1282 sqft
6 Shoma Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
360 Crestwood Circle
360 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
360 Crestwood Circle Apt #201, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2127 Shoma Drive
2127 Shoma Drive, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1282 sqft
beautiful two bedroom 2 bathroom walk to shopping center minutes alway from the mall great community. HAVE QUESTION FOR THE HOA PLEASE CONTACT THEM @561-795-2640

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Village Walk
72 East Ct
72 East Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Bright and airy two bedroom two bathroom villa located in the quiet Greenway Village community. This updated property features a bonus sun room and a patio for outdoor entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Wellington
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
21 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Seasons704
4970 Haverhill Commons Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1036 sqft
Seasons 704 Apartments, in West Palm Beach, Florida, have floor plans you will love with the amenities you crave! Our stylish one and two-bedroom apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, fully-equipped and eat-in kitchens with wood-grain
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Breakers West
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
13 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
28 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1460 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.

July 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wellington rents declined significantly over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,508 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,912 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Wellington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    As rents have fallen slightly in Wellington, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,912 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Wellington fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWellington 3 BedroomsWellington Accessible ApartmentsWellington Apartments under $1,100Wellington Apartments under $1,200Wellington Apartments under $1,400Wellington Apartments under $1500
    Wellington Apartments with BalconyWellington Apartments with GarageWellington Apartments with GymWellington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWellington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with PoolWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Wellington Cheap PlacesWellington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellington Furnished ApartmentsWellington Luxury PlacesWellington Pet Friendly PlacesWellington Studio ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
    Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
    Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
    Everglades University