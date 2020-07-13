79 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Wellington, FL

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
16031 Rustic Road
16031 Rustic Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
$900
240 sqft
STALL FOR RENT FOR HORSES.8 dry stalls of 12x12 hacking distance to WEF. Paddocks, stall wash, feed room, tack room. Dressage ring size. Great hacking available. Only a 20 minutes drive to Global . Can also be used for jumpers.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
14475 Wellington Trace
14475 Wellington Trace, Wellington, FL
Studio
$600
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
40 Stalls available in sought after Saddle Trail just a short hack from WEF! Included are 2 sand riding arenas (110x200 and 70x135), a large grand prix grass riding field, Kraft 6-Horse 60' covered walker and ample paddock space! Grooms and Trainers
Results within 5 miles of Wellington
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
21 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Breakers West
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Century Village
204 Wellington L
204 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
862 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely huge 1 bedroom unit. Largest 1 bedroom in building. Enjoy a beautiful view in your panoramic Florida room boasting oversized windows.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
120 Andover E
120 East Wellington Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
This unit has newer flooring throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom tiled and screened patio and new ac and fridge! a must see in a great building, new patio on 1st floor with BBQ entertaining area. Super clean and ready 6/15/2020

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
5990 Pine Cone Court
5990 Pine Cove Court, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
935 sqft
Immaculate condo in the great neighborhood of Pine Ridge! One person must be at least 55 years of age. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with an open kitchen and living area. Tile on the diagonal, granite counter tops in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
5800 Whispering Pine Way
5800 Whispering Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit on second floor. Great and peaceful 55+ community. Laminate wood floor in dining/living room and bedroom. Nice kitchen w/modern cabinets and backsplash. Laundry room inside w/plenty of closet space. Modern tiled shower.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Lakes
195 Lake Carol Drive
195 Lake Carol Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Charming first floor, corner unit in Golden Lakes, a 55+ community. Clubhouse, community pool, activities, gym, game room courtesy bus to shopping.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
1483 E Road Unit S
1483 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$950
2157 sqft
Price is per stall per month with a minimum of 5 stalls. Entire barn available for rent for $70,000/season.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2673 Barkley Drive E
2673 Barkley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
612 sqft
LOVELY CORNER VILLA IN A 55 + COMMUNITY. 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE. SCREENED/ENCLOSED REAR PORCH, FRONT SITTING AREA, WALK IN SHOWER. COMMUNITY OFFERS HEATED SWIMMING POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, LIBRARY, CARD ROOM AND MANY ACTIVITIES.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
121 Lake Pine Circle
121 Lake Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
818 sqft
Age 55 plus ,700 min credit score. 2nd floor walk-up. Has washer and dryer. Tile floor. NO PETS,NO TRUCKS, NO MOTOCYCLES!Available 8/1/2020

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Place
3654 Via Poinciana
3654 Via Poinciana, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL IN AN AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY, NO PETS. CLEAN, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH WASHER/DRYER & A DESIRABLE SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ON THE SCREENED BALCONY WITH BEAUTIFUL GOLF VIEWS. EAT-IN KITCHEN, NO CARPETING.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lucerne Lakes
7601 Tahiti Lane
7601 Tahiti Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1072 sqft
Wonderful 55 plus community 2 bed 2 bath vaulted ceilings,stainless,range, microwave, new refrigerator with ice maker, full size washer and dryer, screened balcony, huge walk in closet in master.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
500 W Village Green Circle
500 Village Green Cir W, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
681 sqft
Age 55 plus adult community.New laminate floors. Near laundry and elevator. Freshly painted.I year lease required. Hurricane shutters in front and rear.NO PETS!

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2737 Emory Drive E
2737 Emory Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1 story Condo. New laminate flooring in main living area and bedroom, tile in kitchen and baths. New cabinets and toilets in bathrooms. Freshly painted inside. Private closed in patio overlooks interior green space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
100 Village Green Circle E
100 Village Green Circle East, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
First, last, and security. Background check credit minimum 650 Interview & approval by HOA.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
600 Village Green Court
600 Village Green Court, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly painted unit. Move-in ready.Large enclosed balcony. Tile throughout.2nd. floor with elevator. This 55+ Community has clubhouse, Pool & Sauna and a good location.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
157 Camden G
157 Benton Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Nice end unit one bedroom condo with one and half baths with central air. Located near the West Gate. Updated kitchen and baths and tastefully furnished. Bring your clothes and move right in.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village
262 Camden K
262 Benton Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
Nice unit in 55+ community with amenities. Annual lease. Fresh paint. Free shuttle bus within community, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis, billiards, health club, picnic areas, shuffleboard and 1200+ seat state of the art theater.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
5773 La Paseos Drive
5773 La Paseos Drive, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
:Great 55+ second floor one bedroom unit. Furnished and ready. Everything goes with, what you see is what you get. Screened patio with a view of the lake and so close to all the amenities.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
2999 C Road
2999 C Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
$850
1260 sqft
This perfectly planned tranquil 10 acre property situated in Loxahatchee Groves is perfect for your seasonal or annual leasing needs! 24 stalls available along with 12 ample paddocks, round pen, 250 x 250 irrigated ring with beautiful viewing lounge

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$600
9033 sqft
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
4080 Tivoli Court
4080 Tivoli Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright clean newly painted one bedroom one bath condo in a 55+ gated community. Rent includes water, basic cable and internet. Community laundry and pool for use by all residents.

July 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wellington rents declined significantly over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,508 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,912 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Wellington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    As rents have fallen slightly in Wellington, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,912 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Wellington fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

