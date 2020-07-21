All apartments in Wellington
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Palm Court at Wellington

711 Forest Club Drive · (561) 725-8258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 Forest Club Drive, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-517 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 5-513 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 3-314 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palm Court at Wellington.

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
pet friendly
business center
dog park
online portal
We don't just rent apartments, from the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and ease that makes our residents happy to call us home. Located in the heart of Wellington, FL, professionally groomed grounds and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning Wellington, FL schools and beautiful parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Welcome home to Palm Court at Wellington Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palm Court at Wellington have any available units?
Palm Court at Wellington has 5 units available starting at $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does Palm Court at Wellington have?
Some of Palm Court at Wellington's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm Court at Wellington currently offering any rent specials?
Palm Court at Wellington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palm Court at Wellington pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm Court at Wellington is pet friendly.
Does Palm Court at Wellington offer parking?
No, Palm Court at Wellington does not offer parking.
Does Palm Court at Wellington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palm Court at Wellington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm Court at Wellington have a pool?
Yes, Palm Court at Wellington has a pool.
Does Palm Court at Wellington have accessible units?
No, Palm Court at Wellington does not have accessible units.
Does Palm Court at Wellington have units with dishwashers?
No, Palm Court at Wellington does not have units with dishwashers.
