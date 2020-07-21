Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court pet friendly business center dog park online portal

We don't just rent apartments, from the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and ease that makes our residents happy to call us home. Located in the heart of Wellington, FL, professionally groomed grounds and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning Wellington, FL schools and beautiful parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Welcome home to Palm Court at Wellington Apartments!