239 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Wellington, FL

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
32 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
36 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
1909 Shower Tree Way
1909 Shower Tree Way, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
595 sqft
Fully Furnished 1/1 guest house. Short distance to wellington mall and everything wellington has to offer. perfect for long term renting or 4-6 month short term rental.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1389 White Pine Drive
1389 White Pine Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3768 sqft
So much living space in this 2/2 villa with front and rear balconies. Just painted and ready for immediate occupancy- This villa has a very comfortable feel to it and will be a great place to call home!!

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1385 White Pine Drive
1385 White Pine Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
942 sqft
First floor apartment with nice sized fenced yard in back. This unit overlooks water .Completely tiled, this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers a large great room and nice sized kitchen with full sized washer and dryer.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
16031 Rustic Road
16031 Rustic Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
$900
240 sqft
STALL FOR RENT FOR HORSES.8 dry stalls of 12x12 hacking distance to WEF. Paddocks, stall wash, feed room, tack room. Dressage ring size. Great hacking available. Only a 20 minutes drive to Global . Can also be used for jumpers.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1168 Amaryllis Court
1168 Amarylis Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1317 sqft
Available fully furnished and short term until the end of October when the seasonal tenant returns.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
14596 Belmont Trace
14596 Belmont Trace, Wellington, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Fully furnished and available for short term summer rental until the end of October. Located above the barn - nicely done.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
14475 Wellington Trace
14475 Wellington Trace, Wellington, FL
Studio
$600
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
40 Stalls available in sought after Saddle Trail just a short hack from WEF! Included are 2 sand riding arenas (110x200 and 70x135), a large grand prix grass riding field, Kraft 6-Horse 60' covered walker and ample paddock space! Grooms and Trainers
Results within 1 mile of Wellington

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Village Walk
72 East Ct
72 East Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Bright and airy two bedroom two bathroom villa located in the quiet Greenway Village community. This updated property features a bonus sun room and a patio for outdoor entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Wellington
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Seasons704
4970 Haverhill Commons Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1036 sqft
Seasons 704 Apartments, in West Palm Beach, Florida, have floor plans you will love with the amenities you crave! Our stylish one and two-bedroom apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, fully-equipped and eat-in kitchens with wood-grain
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Breakers West
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lucerne Lakes
7221 Golf Colony Ct
7221 Golf Colony Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
815 sqft
Golf course community with country club, Bar and Grill, but not mandatory to join!. Parking right in front of condo. Plenty of guest spots as well. This condo is 30 feet from Pool areas. The Master bedroom has a generous walk in closet.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
10372 Fox Trail Road
10372 Fox Trail Road South, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1051 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 condo in a gated community. Great location- right in front of the pool and clubhouse! Newly installed wood grain tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Lakes
1401 Windorah Way
1401 Windorah Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available for rent . Freshly painted throughout , updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliance and Full size washer and dryer .

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lucerne Lakes
7101 Golf Colony Court
7101 Golf Colony Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7101 Golf Colony Court in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
5985 Forest Hill Boulevard
5985 Forest Hill Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1070 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo, 2nd floor, Corner unit, tile throughout, updated bathrooms, updated appliances, split bedrooms, screened patio, storage, new ceramic tittle, newer stove, refrigerator,dishwasher.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
441 Pine Glen Lane
441 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
812 sqft
Fabulous condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath in the very active and sought after community Pine Ridge South.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Lakes
1521 Windorah Way
1521 Windorah Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated two bedroom apartment located on the first floor has neutral colors throughout, ceramic tile in living areas, and laminate floors in bedrooms. Nice-sized bedrooms, with master having both a walk-in and wall-to-wall closet.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Century Village
204 Wellington L
204 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
862 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely huge 1 bedroom unit. Largest 1 bedroom in building. Enjoy a beautiful view in your panoramic Florida room boasting oversized windows.
Rent Report
Wellington

July 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wellington rents declined significantly over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,508 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,912 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Wellington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    As rents have fallen slightly in Wellington, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,912 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Wellington fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

