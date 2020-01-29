All apartments in University
1926 Bonneville Drive ORANGE

1926 Bonneville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Bonneville Drive, University, FL 32826

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex For Rent at 1926 Bonneville Drive Orlando, Fl. 32826 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex For Rent at 1926 Bonneville Drive Orlando, Fl. 32826. This duplex has a Refrigerator, Range, Washer/ Dryer hookup and Central A/C. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Highway 50 East of Alafaya Trail; Left onto Bonneville Drive

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4387538)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
