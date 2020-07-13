Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly fire pit package receiving

BAYVUE is located off the south side of Memorial Highway, approximately one mile west of the Veterans Expressway, in Tampa, Hillsborough County, Florida. This unique property offers seven floor plans that are sure to suit any lifestyle! The homes have convenient layouts which include a mixture of one and two bedroom units with features including faux hardwood flooring, generous storage space, and spacious and well-designed kitchen and bathrooms!



The amenities at BAYVUE are unmatched and include 2 clubhouses, 2 resort-style swimming pools, and picnic areas with grills where you can entertain friends and family or use for your own relaxation. Other amenities on the property include a fitness center, car wash facility, a resident lounge, laundry facilities, lighted tennis courts, several on-site ponds, tropical landscaping, and valet trash pickup service!



BAYVUE is conveniently located near The International Plaza, Tampa's premier upscale retail shopping venue. This mall is anchore