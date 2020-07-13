All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Bayvue

5902 Memorial Hwy · (833) 735-5350
Rent Special
Receive $500 In Rent Savings When You Lease A Two Bedroom And Move In By July 15th! | Select Floor Plans Only | Call For Details
Location

5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-0116 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 01-1114 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 01-0104 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-1415 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,067

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 01-1008 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 01-0812 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 903 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayvue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
fire pit
package receiving
BAYVUE is located off the south side of Memorial Highway, approximately one mile west of the Veterans Expressway, in Tampa, Hillsborough County, Florida. This unique property offers seven floor plans that are sure to suit any lifestyle! The homes have convenient layouts which include a mixture of one and two bedroom units with features including faux hardwood flooring, generous storage space, and spacious and well-designed kitchen and bathrooms!

The amenities at BAYVUE are unmatched and include 2 clubhouses, 2 resort-style swimming pools, and picnic areas with grills where you can entertain friends and family or use for your own relaxation. Other amenities on the property include a fitness center, car wash facility, a resident lounge, laundry facilities, lighted tennis courts, several on-site ponds, tropical landscaping, and valet trash pickup service!

BAYVUE is conveniently located near The International Plaza, Tampa's premier upscale retail shopping venue. This mall is anchore

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to 1 month rent for deposit, certain criteria
Move-in Fees: $250 Reservation Fee; $300 non refundable high risk fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Renter responsible for all utilities; Additional $77 for Valet Trash and Cable due monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply: Pitbull, Rottweiler, Doberman & Chow
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bayvue have any available units?
Bayvue has 21 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bayvue have?
Some of Bayvue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayvue currently offering any rent specials?
Bayvue is offering the following rent specials: Receive $500 In Rent Savings When You Lease A Two Bedroom And Move In By July 15th! | Select Floor Plans Only | Call For Details
Is Bayvue pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayvue is pet friendly.
Does Bayvue offer parking?
Yes, Bayvue offers parking.
Does Bayvue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bayvue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayvue have a pool?
Yes, Bayvue has a pool.
Does Bayvue have accessible units?
No, Bayvue does not have accessible units.
Does Bayvue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayvue has units with dishwashers.
Does Bayvue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bayvue has units with air conditioning.
