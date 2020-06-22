All apartments in The Hammocks
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

9060 SW 169th Path

9060 Southwest 169th Path · No Longer Available
Location

9060 Southwest 169th Path, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice studio( Efficiency) with washer and dryer inside the unit. Water and electricity included. Porcelain floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9060 SW 169th Path have any available units?
9060 SW 169th Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Hammocks, FL.
What amenities does 9060 SW 169th Path have?
Some of 9060 SW 169th Path's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9060 SW 169th Path currently offering any rent specials?
9060 SW 169th Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9060 SW 169th Path pet-friendly?
No, 9060 SW 169th Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 9060 SW 169th Path offer parking?
Yes, 9060 SW 169th Path does offer parking.
Does 9060 SW 169th Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9060 SW 169th Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9060 SW 169th Path have a pool?
No, 9060 SW 169th Path does not have a pool.
Does 9060 SW 169th Path have accessible units?
No, 9060 SW 169th Path does not have accessible units.
Does 9060 SW 169th Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9060 SW 169th Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 9060 SW 169th Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 9060 SW 169th Path does not have units with air conditioning.
