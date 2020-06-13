Apartment List
/
FL
/
the hammocks
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

171 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 144th Pl
9337 Southwest 144th Place, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Updated 4 bedroom (2 master suites), 3.5 bath, single family home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,260
3031 sqft
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace Apt #ANNEX, Miami, FL 33196 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Efficiency, Cozy private suite.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Miami. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10581 SW 155th Ct
10581 Southwest 155th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Corner Unit featuring High Ceilings and desirable Open Floor Plan. Nice Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with eat-in kitchen counter.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15040 SW 103rd Ln
15040 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON 2nd FLOOR WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, NEW DARK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, UPDATED KITCHEN, LARGE BALCONY, NEW FIXTURES/LIGHTS, GATED COMMUNITY, HAS POOL, ELEGANT CLUBHOUSE, GYM, SPA, BUSINESS CENTER, RACQUETBALL, BARBECUE AREAS

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
17063 SW 92nd Street
17063 Southwest 92nd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2120 sqft
Very nice unit in a great community, clubhouse area is amazing, with green areas, kids playground, nicely equipped gym and more.Bring your offers, owner is very nice and cooperative.MIN CREDIT SCORE PER HOA 620

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10340 SW 154th Pl
10340 Southwest 154th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Rare opportunity to rent 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in the Hammocks , centrally located across from shopping center with supermarket and restaurants. Walking distance to schools. Assigned parking right in front of your entrance.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10361 SW 150th Ct
10361 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL LAKE BREEZES FROM YOUR BACK PATIO WITH RELAXING VIEWS OF ONE OF THE HAMMOCKS EXPANSIVE LAKES. ENJOY THE PATHWAY AROUND THE LAKE TO WALK, JOG ,BIKE, OR EVEN USE THE BEACH AREA. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH WAHER/DRYER ON THE PATIO.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10900 SW 141st Ave
10900 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Great location! Efficiency is located in the Kendall area. Efficiency has patio that will be used for the tenant only. Efficiency could be rented with furniture at no additional cost. Call listing agent for more information.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9461 SW 171st Pl
9461 Southwest 171st Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
READY TO MOVE IN,BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,WOOD CABINETS AND BLACK APPLIANCES.TILE THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR,CARPET SECOND FLOOR.FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.BLINDS INCLUDED.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15340 SW 106th Ter
15340 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent split floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove and spacious dining/ living room area with ceiling fan. Large screened balcony to enjoy your time at home. Full size washer/ dryer inside.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10420 SW 154th Ct
10420 Southwest 154th Court, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Palm Point Lakeview 3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Corner Townhouse with Acmes and view to The lake.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11354 SW 160th Pl
11354 Southwest 160th Place, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great opportunity to move into the Hammocks, Stainless steel appliances This 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath, private back patio with fully fenced.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15325 Sw 106 ter
15325 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fantastic opportunity to Rent this unit in The Hammocks. Unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, walk-in closet in master bedroom, screened balcony and laundry room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10420 SW 141st Ave
10420 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
The house is currently leased. The house is available on August 1, 2020. A one year minimum lease with option to renew. The house is in immaculate condition.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10018 Hammocks Blvd
10018 Hammocks Boulevard, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great location, kitchen remodeled, 2 large bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms, 1/2 bath on the 1st floor, condo/townhouse with living area. Unit is bright with large balconies. Easy access to Kendall Dr, shopping centers and great schools.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Forest Lakes
1 Unit Available
16546 SW 103rd Ln
16546 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful home completely remodeled in desirable Forest Lakes. This huge home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a 2-car garage, and spacious living and family rooms. The home has white porcelain tiles throughout and gorgeous grey laminates upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kings Meadow
1 Unit Available
14040 SW 91st Ter
14040 91st Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AMAZING CONDO FOR RENT. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF KENDALL!! CORNER UNIT WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. NEW INSTALLED IN 2019 WASHER & DRYER, WATER HEATER, CENTRAL A/C. ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS.

1 of 38

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
9037 SW 170th Pl
9037 SW 170th Pl, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM AND 4 BATHROOM, IN THE NEW DEVELOPMENT LENNAR HOMES. TWO STORY HOME WITH FORMAL DINING/ LIVING, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, IN LAW QUARTERS WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE.
Results within 1 mile of The Hammocks
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Kendale Lakes West
6 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,544
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in The Hammocks, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for The Hammocks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

The Hammocks 1 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Hammocks 3 BedroomsThe Hammocks Apartments with Balcony
The Hammocks Apartments with GarageThe Hammocks Apartments with GymThe Hammocks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Hammocks Apartments with ParkingThe Hammocks Apartments with Pool
The Hammocks Apartments with Washer-DryerThe Hammocks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Hammocks Furnished ApartmentsThe Hammocks Pet Friendly PlacesThe Hammocks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College