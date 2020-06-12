/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
110 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL
25 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1060 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
10581 SW 155th Ct
10581 Southwest 155th Court, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Corner Unit featuring High Ceilings and desirable Open Floor Plan. Nice Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with eat-in kitchen counter.
1 Unit Available
10360 SW 150 CT
10360 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Enjoy this amazing gated community/freshly painted and well taken care of 2-2 first floor unit at Coral Club Gardens; kitchen recently remodeled, tile floors throughout the apt. washer and dryer inside, corner unit.
1 Unit Available
10340 SW 154th Pl
10340 Southwest 154th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Rare opportunity to rent 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in the Hammocks , centrally located across from shopping center with supermarket and restaurants. Walking distance to schools. Assigned parking right in front of your entrance.
1 Unit Available
15340 SW 106th Ter
15340 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent split floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove and spacious dining/ living room area with ceiling fan. Large screened balcony to enjoy your time at home. Full size washer/ dryer inside.
1 Unit Available
10370 SW 150th Ct
10370 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Rent this beautiful remodeled 2/2 condo in the Hammocks. This unit is close to schools, parks, shopping centers, malls and major highways and much more. Hurry It won't last!
1 Unit Available
14851 SW 104 ST
14851 Southwest 104th Street, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Nice 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo updated Condo at The Hammocks in Kendall. Near best Schools rated "A". Enjoy all amenities at the Hammocks community, Clubhouse with luscious landscapes, walking trails, lakes and more. Easy to see. Text listing agent
1 Unit Available
15661 SW 104th Ter
15661 Southwest 104th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This is a fully updated condo IN THE NICEST COMMUNITY IN KENDALL!! 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, FIRST FLOOR!!! . Upgraded kitchen and baths. Spacious Living & Formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
15325 Sw 106 ter
15325 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fantastic opportunity to Rent this unit in The Hammocks. Unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, walk-in closet in master bedroom, screened balcony and laundry room.
1 Unit Available
10018 Hammocks Blvd
10018 Hammocks Boulevard, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great location, kitchen remodeled, 2 large bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms, 1/2 bath on the 1st floor, condo/townhouse with living area. Unit is bright with large balconies. Easy access to Kendall Dr, shopping centers and great schools.
1 Unit Available
10521 SW 158th Ct
10521 Southwest 158th Court, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
VERY SPACIOUS APT WITH HIGH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS TENNIS COURTS VIEW ...UPGRADED KITCHEN ... CERAMIC TITLE IN ALL UNIT 2 MASTER BEDROOMS IN A WONDERFUL COMMUNITY WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES BEACH ACCESS JOGGING AND BIKING TRAIL AND MUCH MORE ..
1 Unit Available
10421 Mahogany Key Cir
10421 Mahogany Key Circle, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Lake community with private lake beach, Gated entrance, corner unit, washer and dryer in the unit, second floor unit remodeled kitchen,remodeled bathrooms. Split floor plan with two master bedrooms.
Kings Meadow
1 Unit Available
14040 SW 91st Ter
14040 91st Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AMAZING CONDO FOR RENT. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF KENDALL!! CORNER UNIT WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. NEW INSTALLED IN 2019 WASHER & DRYER, WATER HEATER, CENTRAL A/C. ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS.
Results within 1 mile of The Hammocks
8 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Kendale Lakes West
8 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1126 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
1 Unit Available
8610 SW 156th Pl
8610 Southwest 156th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled two story townhouse in West Kendall. Wood floors throughout and brand new granite countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and updated bathroom.
1 Unit Available
15570 SW 76th Ln B93
15570 SW 76th Ln, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one story villa/townhouse at kendalaire villa, 2 bedrooms possibly 3, 2 bath, tile all throughout. Community Pool, Well located just blocks from shopping centers and Publix supermarket, Walmart.
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
904 sqft
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane Apt #18-102, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
15650 Southwest 80th Street
15650 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
867 sqft
15650 Southwest 80th Street Apt #F-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
Calusa
1 Unit Available
8822 Southwest 130th Court
8822 Southwest 130th Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1214 sqft
8822 Southwest 130th Court Apt #208, Miami, FL 33186 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8006 SW 149 AV
8006 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
827 sqft
Comfortable 2/1 condo located at the quiet community of Peppermill in Kendall, Well maintained, walk-in closet in master bedroom, Tile Floor, balcony.
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14301 N Kendall Dr
14301 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
906 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 in Desirable Promenade community. Well kept community with secure entrance gate. Unit has washer and dryer inside the unit. In a centrally located complex close to major shopping areas and public transportation.
