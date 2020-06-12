/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL
Last updated June 12
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12
25 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
15576 SW 103rd St
15576 Southwest 103rd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
889 sqft
FAST APPROVAL!! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Charming 2 story home with incredible lake view located in the heart of The Hammocks. Featuring 3 Bed/2.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
16766 SW 95 STREET
16766 Southwest 95th Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1608 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDROOM, 2.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9548 SW 169 PL
9548 Southwest 169th Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS, CERAMIC AND CARPET FLOOR, 2 STORIES. READY TO MOVE IN.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
17063 SW 92nd Street
17063 Southwest 92nd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2120 sqft
Very nice unit in a great community, clubhouse area is amazing, with green areas, kids playground, nicely equipped gym and more.Bring your offers, owner is very nice and cooperative.MIN CREDIT SCORE PER HOA 620
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
15802 SW 102 St
15802 Southwest 102nd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15802 SW 102 St in The Hammocks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9461 SW 171st Pl
9461 Southwest 171st Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
READY TO MOVE IN,BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,WOOD CABINETS AND BLACK APPLIANCES.TILE THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR,CARPET SECOND FLOOR.FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.BLINDS INCLUDED.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
10420 SW 154th Ct
10420 Southwest 154th Court, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Palm Point Lakeview 3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Corner Townhouse with Acmes and view to The lake.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
11354 SW 160th Pl
11354 Southwest 160th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Great opportunity to move into the Hammocks, Stainless steel appliances This 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath, private back patio with fully fenced.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
10420 SW 141st Ave
10420 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
The house is currently leased. The house is available on August 1, 2020. A one year minimum lease with option to renew. The house is in immaculate condition.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
15771 SW 106th Ter
15771 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Looking forward to an apartment in the Hammocks area? This is your opportunity to rent a 3/2 corner unit, on first floor in a gated community.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
11503 SW 152nd Pl
11503 Southwest 152nd Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
" SHOW IT & RENT IT " SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. YOU WILL BE PROUD TO MAKE THIS HOUSE YOUR HOME. CONFORTABLE AND STILISH. LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET OF A WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. EASY TO SHOW.
Last updated June 12
Forest Lakes
1 Unit Available
16546 SW 103rd Ln
16546 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
Beautiful home completely remodeled in desirable Forest Lakes. This huge home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a 2-car garage, and spacious living and family rooms. The home has white porcelain tiles throughout and gorgeous grey laminates upstairs.
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
10030 SW 147th Ct
10030 Southwest 147th Court, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
3/2 single story Gem in hammocks .Close to highways and malls. Close to supermarkets.Excellent Schools. 24 security patrol.Exotic Granite Kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliance. Cherry wood kitchen cabinets. Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9516 SW 171st Ave
9516 Southwest 171st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
SPECTACULAR 2133 SQFT TOWNHOME IN THE EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY KENDALL SQUARE, GREAT LOCATION, JUST IN FRONT OF THE CLUBHOUSE WITH 1 BED AND FULL BATH IN THE FIRST FLOOR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW KITCHEN, FULL SIZE DISHWASHER, WASHER AND DRYER,
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9240 SW 170th Ct
9240 Southwest 170th Court, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Kendall square near the Hammocks.
Last updated December 28
1 Unit Available
9037 SW 170th Pl
9037 SW 170th Pl, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM AND 4 BATHROOM, IN THE NEW DEVELOPMENT LENNAR HOMES. TWO STORY HOME WITH FORMAL DINING/ LIVING, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, IN LAW QUARTERS WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE.
Results within 1 mile of The Hammocks
Last updated June 12
Kendale Lakes West
8 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13244 sw 111 terrace
13244 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227 Spacious town house for rent Located in the Crossings in Kendall 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
8165 SW 163 PL
8165 Southwest 163rd Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
Welcome to Modern Living, All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
Last updated June 12
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8725 SW 152nd Ave
8725 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Beautiful townhouse 3 bed/ 2.5 bath in Tiffany Lakes, Kendall!! (2) parking lot assigned, centrally located near schools, shopping centers, restaurants, and main highways. Family neighborhood in a gated community. Tenant occupied until mid-June.
Last updated June 12
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13455 SW 104th Ter
13455 Southwest 104th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home in the Crossings area. Huge covered patio ideal for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining with pass-through window to kitchen. Saltillo tile in the living areas and wood laminate in the bedrooms.
