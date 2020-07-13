163 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL with pool

/
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
15576 SW 103rd St
15576 Southwest 103rd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1 sqft
FAST APPROVAL!! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Charming 2 story home with incredible lake view located in the heart of The Hammocks. Featuring 3 Bed/2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10410 SW 153rd Ct 2
10410 Southwest 153rd Court, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE IN KENDALL - Property Id: 128375 Beautiful, recently renovated 2 bedroom townhouse with brand new kitchen, bathrooms and tile floors.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15781 SW 106th Ter
15781 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
Spacious 3/2 Condo located in the highly sought after Hammocks Community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10823 SW 147th Pl
10823 Southwest 147th Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2543 sqft
Amazing Home at Juniper at the Hammocks 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182226 A MUST SEE!!!....Great 3B-2B home, Big patio, new kitchen, great for entertaining. Enjoy the community pool and Tennis court. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Miami. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10360 SW 150th Ct
10360 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Sep 1st!!!!!!!!!!
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10691 SW 155th Pl
10691 Southwest 155th Place, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15780 SW 106th Ter
15780 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
891 sqft
This is it! Look no more! Tastefully remodeled open concept with new floors, bathroom vanity, toilet w/soft close seat, remote control ceiling fans, washer & dryer & painted in neutral color though out! Granite kitchen with wood cabinets and
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15361 SW 119th Ln
15361 SW 119th Ln, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful and totally renovated tonwhouse 4bed/2.5 baths at garden Estates. Great for families in a quiet community, amazing clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15680 SW 106th Ln
15680 Southwest 106th Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONTROLLED ACCESS GATED, TILE FLOORS, LARGE CLOSET, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPDATED BATHROOM, ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE IN FRONT OF LOCATION, YOU MAY WALK TO SHOPPING AND PUBLIC LIBRARY, NO PETS, ***NO SMOKERS PLEASE***
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9279 SW 138th Pl
9279 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful Parc Vista Townhome rental available immediately. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhome. Priced at $1,750 per month. Great location, beautiful surroundings. Beautiful clubhouse with pool and tennis courts. Gate code needed to access the property.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10370 SW 150th Ct
10370 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Rent this beautiful remodeled 2/2 condo in the Hammocks. This unit is close to schools, parks, shopping centers, malls and major highways and much more. Hurry It won't last!
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9079 SW 138th Pl
9079 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Condo will be Vacant 7/9/2020 // ONLY $2000 DEPOSIT // Beautiful and Spacious Condo on First Floor. All Tiled, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15011 SW 119th Way
15011 Southwest 119th Way, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1822 sqft
Available for Rent! Townhouse in Gardens by The Hammocks, corner unit with covered terrace and garage. Spacious 3/2.5 with family room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and eat in counter.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
10581 SW 155 CT # 1213
10581 Southwest 155th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT 1/1 IN THE BEAUTIFUL HAMMOCKS COMMUNITY, **TILE UNIT ALL AROUND**NEW FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR WILL BE ADD TO THE PROPERTY** AMENITES INCLUDE: POOL, GYM, LAUNDRY FACILITIES, PLAYGROUND, WONDERFUL JOG PATH ACCESS AROUND THE
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9401 SW 171st Ave
9401 Southwest 171st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPECTACULAR TOWNHOUSE, 4 BEDROOMS / 3 BATHROOMS, 1 BEDROOM AND BATHROOM IS LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS . TILE IN FIRST FLOOR, CARPET IN THE SECOND FLOOR , WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL PAVERS IN THE PATIO.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15340 SW 106th Ter
15340 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent split floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove and spacious dining/ living room area with ceiling fan. Large screened balcony to enjoy your time at home. Full size washer/ dryer inside.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14851 SW 104 ST
14851 Southwest 104th Street, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Nice 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo updated Condo at The Hammocks in Kendall. Near best Schools rated "A". Enjoy all amenities at the Hammocks community, Clubhouse with luscious landscapes, walking trails, lakes and more. Easy to see. Text listing agent
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Forest Lakes
16546 SW 103rd Ln
16546 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful home completely remodeled in desirable Forest Lakes. This huge home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a 2-car garage, and spacious living and family rooms. The home has white porcelain tiles throughout and gorgeous grey laminates upstairs.
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
9037 SW 170th Pl
9037 SW 170th Pl, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM AND 4 BATHROOM, IN THE NEW DEVELOPMENT LENNAR HOMES. TWO STORY HOME WITH FORMAL DINING/ LIVING, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, IN LAW QUARTERS WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE.
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9229 Southwest 141st Place
9229 141st Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1224 sqft
9229 Southwest 141st Place Apt #9229, Miami, FL 33186 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Updated large 2/2 located in Parc Vista.
