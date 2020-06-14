174 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
16766 SW 95 STREET
16766 Southwest 95th Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1608 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Miami. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10581 SW 155th Ct
10581 Southwest 155th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Corner Unit featuring High Ceilings and desirable Open Floor Plan. Nice Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with eat-in kitchen counter.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
15040 SW 103rd Ln
15040 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON 2nd FLOOR WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, NEW DARK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, UPDATED KITCHEN, LARGE BALCONY, NEW FIXTURES/LIGHTS, GATED COMMUNITY, HAS POOL, ELEGANT CLUBHOUSE, GYM, SPA, BUSINESS CENTER, RACQUETBALL, BARBECUE AREAS

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17063 SW 92nd Street
17063 Southwest 92nd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2120 sqft
Very nice unit in a great community, clubhouse area is amazing, with green areas, kids playground, nicely equipped gym and more.Bring your offers, owner is very nice and cooperative.MIN CREDIT SCORE PER HOA 620

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10360 SW 150 CT
10360 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Enjoy this amazing gated community/freshly painted and well taken care of 2-2 first floor unit at Coral Club Gardens; kitchen recently remodeled, tile floors throughout the apt. washer and dryer inside, corner unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10361 SW 150th Ct
10361 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL LAKE BREEZES FROM YOUR BACK PATIO WITH RELAXING VIEWS OF ONE OF THE HAMMOCKS EXPANSIVE LAKES. ENJOY THE PATHWAY AROUND THE LAKE TO WALK, JOG ,BIKE, OR EVEN USE THE BEACH AREA. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH WAHER/DRYER ON THE PATIO.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
15340 SW 106th Ter
15340 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent split floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove and spacious dining/ living room area with ceiling fan. Large screened balcony to enjoy your time at home. Full size washer/ dryer inside.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10421 Mahogany Key Cir
10421 Mahogany Key Circle, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Lake community with private lake beach, Gated entrance, corner unit, washer and dryer in the unit, second floor unit remodeled kitchen,remodeled bathrooms. Split floor plan with two master bedrooms.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
9240 SW 170th Ct
9240 Southwest 170th Court, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Kendall square near the Hammocks.

1 of 38

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
9037 SW 170th Pl
9037 SW 170th Pl, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM AND 4 BATHROOM, IN THE NEW DEVELOPMENT LENNAR HOMES. TWO STORY HOME WITH FORMAL DINING/ LIVING, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, IN LAW QUARTERS WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8255 SW 152 AVE E-40
8255 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarks: APARTAMENT TOTALLY REMODELED INCLUDING CERAMIC TILES NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN SIDE THE APARTMENT NEW KITCHENGABINETS COUNTERS AND FXTURES THIS CONDOMINIUM HAS TWO POOLS AND GYM AVAILABLE FOR OWNERS AND TENANTS THE CONDOMINIUM HAS A PROYECT

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13244 sw 111 terrace
13244 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227 Spacious town house for rent Located in the Crossings in Kendall 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8610 SW 156th Pl
8610 Southwest 156th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled two story townhouse in West Kendall. Wood floors throughout and brand new granite countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and updated bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
904 sqft
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane Apt #18-102, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
15650 Southwest 80th Street
15650 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
867 sqft
15650 Southwest 80th Street Apt #F-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
15630 Southwest 80th Street
15630 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
15630 Southwest 80th Street Apt #I-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8305 SW 152nd Ave
8305 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent Location. Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 level high ceiling condo. Tile floors on the first level, wood floors on second level. Bedroom and full bath on the 1st floor, Huge Master on the second floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13449 SW 108 ST CR S
13449 Southwest 108th Street Circle South, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1-story home (bigger then tax roll) in The Crossings Community! This Charming home features: Ceramic floors thru-out, high wood beam ceilings, spacious rooms, washer/dryer, living room w/view to a nice sized fenced

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8275 SW 152nd Ave
8275 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Unit 1 bedroom + Den in Verabella Falls, gated community, This community offer a swimming Pool, Racquetball court, fitness center, Kids Playground, BBQ area , It is close to schools, shopping centers, major roads and highways, Washer and
City Guide for The Hammocks, FL

An unincorporated suburb of Miami, "The Hammocks" piggybacked its name from a planned community, near Kendall, Florida.

Located in the Palm Coast region of Florida, with the Atlantic Ocean close by, The Hammocks is close to the cross-Florida Tamiami Highway. Lakes and parks are sprinkled liberally throughout the community, and the regional Tamiami Airport is also nearby. With a population just over 51,000, this suburban community is an oasis of Florida sun, shops, and waterways.Youll be fit, tan, and smiling if you move to this relaxing community in the Sunshine State. Tropical Florida temperatures stay warm year round, with summer temps hovering in the low to high 80s. But its not all outdoors - youll be close to Miamis vibrant social, work, and beach scene, with the added bliss of having a quieter refuge to return to after checking out the South Beach art deco and daiquiri vibe. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in The Hammocks, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to The Hammocks renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

