174 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL with gym
An unincorporated suburb of Miami, "The Hammocks" piggybacked its name from a planned community, near Kendall, Florida.
Located in the Palm Coast region of Florida, with the Atlantic Ocean close by, The Hammocks is close to the cross-Florida Tamiami Highway. Lakes and parks are sprinkled liberally throughout the community, and the regional Tamiami Airport is also nearby. With a population just over 51,000, this suburban community is an oasis of Florida sun, shops, and waterways.Youll be fit, tan, and smiling if you move to this relaxing community in the Sunshine State. Tropical Florida temperatures stay warm year round, with summer temps hovering in the low to high 80s. But its not all outdoors - youll be close to Miamis vibrant social, work, and beach scene, with the added bliss of having a quieter refuge to return to after checking out the South Beach art deco and daiquiri vibe. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to The Hammocks renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.