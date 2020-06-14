/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 PM
147 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
750 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Miami. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
15040 SW 103rd Ln
15040 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON 2nd FLOOR WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, NEW DARK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, UPDATED KITCHEN, LARGE BALCONY, NEW FIXTURES/LIGHTS, GATED COMMUNITY, HAS POOL, ELEGANT CLUBHOUSE, GYM, SPA, BUSINESS CENTER, RACQUETBALL, BARBECUE AREAS
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO
15761 Southwest 101st Street, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Beautiful studio efficiency in luxurious and quiet Garden Hills Neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom. Master bedroom converted to efficiency, with master bathroom. Includes shower and soaking tub.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
10361 SW 150th Ct
10361 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL LAKE BREEZES FROM YOUR BACK PATIO WITH RELAXING VIEWS OF ONE OF THE HAMMOCKS EXPANSIVE LAKES. ENJOY THE PATHWAY AROUND THE LAKE TO WALK, JOG ,BIKE, OR EVEN USE THE BEACH AREA. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH WAHER/DRYER ON THE PATIO.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
10900 SW 141st Ave
10900 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Great location! Efficiency is located in the Kendall area. Efficiency has patio that will be used for the tenant only. Efficiency could be rented with furniture at no additional cost. Call listing agent for more information.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
16247 SW 92nd Ter
16247 Southwest 92nd Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beautiful modern studio efficiency in great neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom and kitchen. Includes electricity, water, wifi included, 1 parking space.
Results within 1 mile of The Hammocks
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
576 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8255 SW 152 AVE E-40
8255 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
796 sqft
Remarks: APARTAMENT TOTALLY REMODELED INCLUDING CERAMIC TILES NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN SIDE THE APARTMENT NEW KITCHENGABINETS COUNTERS AND FXTURES THIS CONDOMINIUM HAS TWO POOLS AND GYM AVAILABLE FOR OWNERS AND TENANTS THE CONDOMINIUM HAS A PROYECT
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
1 Unit Available
15630 Southwest 80th Street
15630 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
689 sqft
15630 Southwest 80th Street Apt #I-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14525 N Kendall Dr
14525 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT AT PROMENADE AT KENDALE LAKES, TILE THRU OUT WITH EASY ACCESS TO PARKING. ONE ASSIGNED AND SECOND CAR TO BE PARKED ON GUEST.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
7425 SW 152nd Ave
7425 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
Impeccable Spacious 1 bedroom on the first floor completely remodeled! Parking is right in front of the home, and because its a corner unit you have extra windows and no neighbors on one side.
Results within 5 miles of The Hammocks
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,286
724 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
Similar Pages
The Hammocks 1 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Hammocks 3 BedroomsThe Hammocks Apartments with Balcony
The Hammocks Apartments with GarageThe Hammocks Apartments with GymThe Hammocks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Hammocks Apartments with ParkingThe Hammocks Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL