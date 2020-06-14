Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

194 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL with garage

The Hammocks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
16766 SW 95 STREET
16766 Southwest 95th Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1608 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15576 SW 103rd St
15576 Southwest 103rd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
889 sqft
FAST APPROVAL!! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Charming 2 story home with incredible lake view located in the heart of The Hammocks. Featuring 3 Bed/2.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
9060 SW 169th Path
9060 Southwest 169th Path, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Very nice studio( Efficiency) with washer and dryer inside the unit. Water and electricity included. Porcelain floor.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
15040 SW 103rd Ln
15040 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON 2nd FLOOR WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, NEW DARK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, UPDATED KITCHEN, LARGE BALCONY, NEW FIXTURES/LIGHTS, GATED COMMUNITY, HAS POOL, ELEGANT CLUBHOUSE, GYM, SPA, BUSINESS CENTER, RACQUETBALL, BARBECUE AREAS

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
10420 SW 141st Ave
10420 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
The house is currently leased. The house is available on August 1, 2020. A one year minimum lease with option to renew. The house is in immaculate condition.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
11503 SW 152nd Pl
11503 Southwest 152nd Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
" SHOW IT & RENT IT " SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. YOU WILL BE PROUD TO MAKE THIS HOUSE YOUR HOME. CONFORTABLE AND STILISH. LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET OF A WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. EASY TO SHOW.

Last updated June 14
Forest Lakes
1 Unit Available
16546 SW 103rd Ln
16546 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful home completely remodeled in desirable Forest Lakes. This huge home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a 2-car garage, and spacious living and family rooms. The home has white porcelain tiles throughout and gorgeous grey laminates upstairs.

Last updated December 28
1 Unit Available
9037 SW 170th Pl
9037 SW 170th Pl, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM AND 4 BATHROOM, IN THE NEW DEVELOPMENT LENNAR HOMES. TWO STORY HOME WITH FORMAL DINING/ LIVING, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, IN LAW QUARTERS WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE.
Last updated June 14
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13455 SW 104th Ter
13455 Southwest 104th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful home in the Crossings area. Huge covered patio ideal for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining with pass-through window to kitchen.

Last updated June 14
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8305 SW 152nd Ave
8305 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent Location. Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 level high ceiling condo. Tile floors on the first level, wood floors on second level. Bedroom and full bath on the 1st floor, Huge Master on the second floor.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8134 SW 164th Ct
8134 Southwest 164th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful and very spacious 4 bed/3 bath one story single family home with beautiful lakeview, 2 car garage; entrance foyer; very spacious living, dining and family room; one bedroom and full bathroom close to the main entrance; large master

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8219 SW 165th Ct
8219 SW 165th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
BEAUTIFUL 4/3 2 STORY,2 CAR GARAGE, PERFECTLY LOCATED IN A LAKE FRONT LOT.

Last updated May 1
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.
Last updated June 14
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Last updated June 14
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Last updated June 14
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 14
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 14
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

Last updated June 14
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14830 Southwest 45th Lane
14830 Southwest 45th Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15604 SW 22nd Ln
15604 SW 22nd Lane, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Available JULY 1st, 1-story 3/2 single family home in Century Estates. No association approval, tiled living areas and laminated floor in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2233 SW 148th Ct
2233 Southwest 148th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Excellent location! Beautiful Estate Style Home on Dead-End Street - No Traffic! Tiles throughout, one story, fenced yard, family room, 2 car garage, freshly painted, accordion shutters, new central A/C, open kitchen, all appliances & more! No pets

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4354 SW 165th Ct
4354 Southwest 165th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Must see corner two story, single family home. Very spacious floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms , formal living and dining room. Open kitchen that flows into family room. Huge Master bedroom with huge walk in closets.

Last updated June 13
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
City Guide for The Hammocks, FL

An unincorporated suburb of Miami, "The Hammocks" piggybacked its name from a planned community, near Kendall, Florida.

Located in the Palm Coast region of Florida, with the Atlantic Ocean close by, The Hammocks is close to the cross-Florida Tamiami Highway. Lakes and parks are sprinkled liberally throughout the community, and the regional Tamiami Airport is also nearby. With a population just over 51,000, this suburban community is an oasis of Florida sun, shops, and waterways.Youll be fit, tan, and smiling if you move to this relaxing community in the Sunshine State. Tropical Florida temperatures stay warm year round, with summer temps hovering in the low to high 80s. But its not all outdoors - youll be close to Miamis vibrant social, work, and beach scene, with the added bliss of having a quieter refuge to return to after checking out the South Beach art deco and daiquiri vibe. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in The Hammocks, FL

The Hammocks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

