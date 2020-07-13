/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:38 AM
185 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10823 SW 147th Pl
10823 Southwest 147th Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2543 sqft
Amazing Home at Juniper at the Hammocks 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182226 A MUST SEE!!!....Great 3B-2B home, Big patio, new kitchen, great for entertaining. Enjoy the community pool and Tennis court. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15243 SW 112th Ter
15243 Southwest 112th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2272 sqft
Amazing Home at Hammocks Shores 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185372 Beautiful Kendall 4/2 with lush tropical landscaping located in a peaceful tree-lined neighborhood.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Miami. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9401 SW 171st Ave
9401 Southwest 171st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPECTACULAR TOWNHOUSE, 4 BEDROOMS / 3 BATHROOMS, 1 BEDROOM AND BATHROOM IS LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS . TILE IN FIRST FLOOR, CARPET IN THE SECOND FLOOR , WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL PAVERS IN THE PATIO.
1 of 80
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
10030 SW 147th Ct
10030 Southwest 147th Court, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
3/2 single story Gem in hammocks .Close to highways and malls. Close to supermarkets.Excellent Schools. 24 security patrol.Exotic Granite Kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliance. Cherry wood kitchen cabinets. Washer/Dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of The Hammocks
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
Kendale Lakes West
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$959
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,011
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
8002 SW 149 AV #B-314
8002 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
866 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BED 2 BATH APT, HAS LARGE BALCONY, ALL TILE FLOORS, LOCATED NEXT TO 88th av AND MAYOR SHOPPING AND DINING. to move i: first month, 2 security deposit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8420 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE, MAINTAINED 2/2 CONDO IN DESIRABLE HORIZONS WEST. THE AMENITIES INCLUDE 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURT, CLUBHOUSE, PICNIC, ELEVATOR AND MORE. THE UNIT COMES WITH 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE AND VISITORS PARKING. UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE 6/1/20.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
8006 SW 149 AV
8006 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
827 sqft
Comfortable 2/1 condo located at the quiet community of Peppermill in Kendall, Well maintained, walk-in closet in master bedroom, Tile Floor, balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes West
14971 SW 82nd Ln
14971 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Kendall minutes to Target, Kendale Lakes Park, Town and Country Mall and more. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, remodeled bathrooms, and more.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8672 SW 154th Cir Pl
8672 Southwest 154th Circle Place, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful unique tri-level townhouse, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, ample living area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Second floor with big balcony and third floor with master bedroom and bathroom and the second bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of The Hammocks
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
11 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
29 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
12 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
King Court
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1100 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
18 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
The Hammocks 1 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Hammocks 3 BedroomsThe Hammocks Apartments with BalconyThe Hammocks Apartments with GarageThe Hammocks Apartments with GymThe Hammocks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Hammocks Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Hammocks Apartments with ParkingThe Hammocks Apartments with PoolThe Hammocks Apartments with Washer-DryerThe Hammocks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Hammocks Furnished ApartmentsThe Hammocks Pet Friendly PlacesThe Hammocks Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL