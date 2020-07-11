/
apartments with washer dryer
164 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL with washer-dryer
15 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
23 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
1 Unit Available
10410 SW 153rd Ct 2
10410 Southwest 153rd Court, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE IN KENDALL - Property Id: 128375 Beautiful, recently renovated 2 bedroom townhouse with brand new kitchen, bathrooms and tile floors.
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.
1 Unit Available
15781 SW 106th Ter
15781 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
Spacious 3/2 Condo located in the highly sought after Hammocks Community.
1 Unit Available
10823 SW 147th Pl
10823 Southwest 147th Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2543 sqft
Amazing Home at Juniper at the Hammocks 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182226 A MUST SEE!!!....Great 3B-2B home, Big patio, new kitchen, great for entertaining. Enjoy the community pool and Tennis court. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
15243 SW 112th Ter
15243 Southwest 112th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2272 sqft
Amazing Home at Hammocks Shores 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185372 Beautiful Kendall 4/2 with lush tropical landscaping located in a peaceful tree-lined neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Miami. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
9048 SW 170th Pl
9048 Southwest 170th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Cozy private Studio, great location, offers kitchen with granite counter top, wood cabinets, tile through out, walking closet, private entrance.
1 Unit Available
10360 SW 150th Ct
10360 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Sep 1st!!!!!!!!!!
1 Unit Available
15780 SW 106th Ter
15780 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
891 sqft
This is it! Look no more! Tastefully remodeled open concept with new floors, bathroom vanity, toilet w/soft close seat, remote control ceiling fans, washer & dryer & painted in neutral color though out! Granite kitchen with wood cabinets and
1 Unit Available
15361 SW 119th Ln
15361 SW 119th Ln, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful and totally renovated tonwhouse 4bed/2.5 baths at garden Estates. Great for families in a quiet community, amazing clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
15492 SW 119th Ter
15492 Southwest 119th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 2 STORY LOCATED IN CENTURY GARDENS. A MUST SEE!!!
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9279 SW 138th Pl
9279 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful Parc Vista Townhome rental available immediately. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhome. Priced at $1,750 per month. Great location, beautiful surroundings. Beautiful clubhouse with pool and tennis courts. Gate code needed to access the property.
1 Unit Available
10370 SW 150th Ct
10370 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Rent this beautiful remodeled 2/2 condo in the Hammocks. This unit is close to schools, parks, shopping centers, malls and major highways and much more. Hurry It won't last!
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9079 SW 138th Pl
9079 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Condo will be Vacant 7/9/2020 // ONLY $2000 DEPOSIT // Beautiful and Spacious Condo on First Floor. All Tiled, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
1 Unit Available
15011 SW 119th Way
15011 Southwest 119th Way, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1822 sqft
Available for Rent! Townhouse in Gardens by The Hammocks, corner unit with covered terrace and garage. Spacious 3/2.5 with family room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and eat in counter.
1 Unit Available
9202 SW 170th Ave
9202 SW 170th Ave, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,150
Brand new studio apartment in Lennar's Kendall Square. Kitchen with all appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit, park area. close to school, food and dinning, entertainment, shopping and places to worship. Water, cable and electricity included.
1 Unit Available
10581 SW 155 CT # 1213
10581 Southwest 155th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT 1/1 IN THE BEAUTIFUL HAMMOCKS COMMUNITY, **TILE UNIT ALL AROUND**NEW FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR WILL BE ADD TO THE PROPERTY** AMENITES INCLUDE: POOL, GYM, LAUNDRY FACILITIES, PLAYGROUND, WONDERFUL JOG PATH ACCESS AROUND THE
1 Unit Available
9461 SW 171st Pl
9461 Southwest 171st Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
READY TO MOVE IN,BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,WOOD CABINETS AND BLACK APPLIANCES.TILE THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR,CARPET SECOND FLOOR.FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.BLINDS INCLUDED.
1 Unit Available
15340 SW 106th Ter
15340 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent split floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove and spacious dining/ living room area with ceiling fan. Large screened balcony to enjoy your time at home. Full size washer/ dryer inside.
1 Unit Available
14851 SW 104 ST
14851 Southwest 104th Street, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Nice 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo updated Condo at The Hammocks in Kendall. Near best Schools rated "A". Enjoy all amenities at the Hammocks community, Clubhouse with luscious landscapes, walking trails, lakes and more. Easy to see. Text listing agent
1 Unit Available
10420 SW 141st Ave
10420 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
The house is currently leased. The house is available on August 1, 2020. A one year minimum lease with option to renew. The house is in immaculate condition.
1 Unit Available
10018 Hammocks Blvd
10018 Hammocks Boulevard, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great location, kitchen remodeled, 2 large bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms, 1/2 bath on the 1st floor, condo/townhouse with living area. Unit is bright with large balconies. Easy access to Kendall Dr, shopping centers and great schools.
