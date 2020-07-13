Apartment List
/
FL
/
the hammocks
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

135 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Hammocks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
15576 SW 103rd St
15576 Southwest 103rd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
889 sqft
FAST APPROVAL!! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Charming 2 story home with incredible lake view located in the heart of The Hammocks. Featuring 3 Bed/2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15781 SW 106th Ter
15781 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
Spacious 3/2 Condo located in the highly sought after Hammocks Community.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15243 SW 112th Ter
15243 Southwest 112th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2272 sqft
Amazing Home at Hammocks Shores 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185372 Beautiful Kendall 4/2 with lush tropical landscaping located in a peaceful tree-lined neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Miami. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15361 SW 119th Ln
15361 SW 119th Ln, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful and totally renovated tonwhouse 4bed/2.5 baths at garden Estates. Great for families in a quiet community, amazing clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15680 SW 106th Ln
15680 Southwest 106th Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONTROLLED ACCESS GATED, TILE FLOORS, LARGE CLOSET, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPDATED BATHROOM, ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE IN FRONT OF LOCATION, YOU MAY WALK TO SHOPPING AND PUBLIC LIBRARY, NO PETS, ***NO SMOKERS PLEASE***

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
11503 SW 152nd Pl
11503 Southwest 152nd Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
" SHOW IT & RENT IT " SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. YOU WILL BE PROUD TO MAKE THIS HOUSE YOUR HOME. CONFORTABLE AND STILISH. LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET OF A WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9079 SW 138th Pl
9079 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Condo will be Vacant 7/9/2020 // ONLY $2000 DEPOSIT // Beautiful and Spacious Condo on First Floor. All Tiled, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, Washer and Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
15011 SW 119th Way
15011 Southwest 119th Way, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1822 sqft
Available for Rent! Townhouse in Gardens by The Hammocks, corner unit with covered terrace and garage. Spacious 3/2.5 with family room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and eat in counter.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9401 SW 171st Ave
9401 Southwest 171st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPECTACULAR TOWNHOUSE, 4 BEDROOMS / 3 BATHROOMS, 1 BEDROOM AND BATHROOM IS LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS . TILE IN FIRST FLOOR, CARPET IN THE SECOND FLOOR , WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL PAVERS IN THE PATIO.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO
15761 Southwest 101st Street, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Beautiful studio efficiency in luxurious and quiet Garden Hills Neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom. Master bedroom converted to efficiency, with master bathroom. Includes shower and soaking tub.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
15340 SW 106th Ter
15340 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent split floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove and spacious dining/ living room area with ceiling fan. Large screened balcony to enjoy your time at home. Full size washer/ dryer inside.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10420 SW 141st Ave
10420 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
The house is currently leased. The house is available on August 1, 2020. A one year minimum lease with option to renew. The house is in immaculate condition.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Forest Lakes
16546 SW 103rd Ln
16546 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful home completely remodeled in desirable Forest Lakes. This huge home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a 2-car garage, and spacious living and family rooms. The home has white porcelain tiles throughout and gorgeous grey laminates upstairs.

1 of 38

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
9037 SW 170th Pl
9037 SW 170th Pl, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM AND 4 BATHROOM, IN THE NEW DEVELOPMENT LENNAR HOMES. TWO STORY HOME WITH FORMAL DINING/ LIVING, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, IN LAW QUARTERS WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
15611 SW 112 Way
15611 Southwest 112th Way, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful 4BD/3BA Corner Lot Rental Home with a 2-Car Garage located in Sunflower at the Hammocks. Tile and Wood Laminate flooring throughout. Features a Dining Room, Family Room, And Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of The Hammocks
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
10 Units Available
Kendale Lakes West
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$959
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,011
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 133rd Avenue Rd Apt 219
8650 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo on the second floor with great distribution in a gated community. Laundry facility in every floor. Large enclosed and screening balcony with new floor and, a closet for storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes
7427 SW 140th Ct
7427 Southwest 140th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Beautiful and spacious single family home in the heart of West Kendall.
City Guide for The Hammocks, FL

An unincorporated suburb of Miami, "The Hammocks" piggybacked its name from a planned community, near Kendall, Florida.

Located in the Palm Coast region of Florida, with the Atlantic Ocean close by, The Hammocks is close to the cross-Florida Tamiami Highway. Lakes and parks are sprinkled liberally throughout the community, and the regional Tamiami Airport is also nearby. With a population just over 51,000, this suburban community is an oasis of Florida sun, shops, and waterways.Youll be fit, tan, and smiling if you move to this relaxing community in the Sunshine State. Tropical Florida temperatures stay warm year round, with summer temps hovering in the low to high 80s. But its not all outdoors - youll be close to Miamis vibrant social, work, and beach scene, with the added bliss of having a quieter refuge to return to after checking out the South Beach art deco and daiquiri vibe. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in The Hammocks, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Hammocks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

The Hammocks 1 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Hammocks 3 BedroomsThe Hammocks Apartments with BalconyThe Hammocks Apartments with Garage
The Hammocks Apartments with GymThe Hammocks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Hammocks Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Hammocks Apartments with ParkingThe Hammocks Apartments with PoolThe Hammocks Apartments with Washer-Dryer
The Hammocks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Hammocks Furnished ApartmentsThe Hammocks Pet Friendly PlacesThe Hammocks Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College