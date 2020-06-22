17063 SW 92nd Street

Very nice unit in a great community, clubhouse area is amazing, with green areas, kids playground, nicely equipped gym and more.Bring your offers, owner is very nice and cooperative.MIN CREDIT SCORE PER HOA 620
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
