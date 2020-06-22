All apartments in The Hammocks
Find more places like 17063 SW 92nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Hammocks, FL
/
17063 SW 92nd Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:14 PM

17063 SW 92nd Street

17063 Southwest 92nd Street · (305) 497-9755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Hammocks
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17063 Southwest 92nd Street, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
Very nice unit in a great community, clubhouse area is amazing, with green areas, kids playground, nicely equipped gym and more.Bring your offers, owner is very nice and cooperative.MIN CREDIT SCORE PER HOA 620

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17063 SW 92nd Street have any available units?
17063 SW 92nd Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17063 SW 92nd Street have?
Some of 17063 SW 92nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17063 SW 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
17063 SW 92nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17063 SW 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 17063 SW 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 17063 SW 92nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 17063 SW 92nd Street does offer parking.
Does 17063 SW 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17063 SW 92nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17063 SW 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 17063 SW 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 17063 SW 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 17063 SW 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17063 SW 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17063 SW 92nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17063 SW 92nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17063 SW 92nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17063 SW 92nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St
The Hammocks, FL 33196
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd
The Hammocks, FL 33196

Similar Pages

The Hammocks 1 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 Bedrooms
The Hammocks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Hammocks Apartments with Pool
The Hammocks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity