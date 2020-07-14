All apartments in The Hammocks
Find more places like 15492 SW 119th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Hammocks, FL
/
15492 SW 119th Ter
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

15492 SW 119th Ter

15492 Southwest 119th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Hammocks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15492 Southwest 119th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, 2 STORY LOCATED IN CENTURY GARDENS. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15492 SW 119th Ter have any available units?
15492 SW 119th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Hammocks, FL.
What amenities does 15492 SW 119th Ter have?
Some of 15492 SW 119th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15492 SW 119th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
15492 SW 119th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15492 SW 119th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 15492 SW 119th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 15492 SW 119th Ter offer parking?
No, 15492 SW 119th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 15492 SW 119th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15492 SW 119th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15492 SW 119th Ter have a pool?
No, 15492 SW 119th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 15492 SW 119th Ter have accessible units?
No, 15492 SW 119th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 15492 SW 119th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15492 SW 119th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 15492 SW 119th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 15492 SW 119th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St
The Hammocks, FL 33196
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd
The Hammocks, FL 33196

Similar Pages

The Hammocks 1 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 BedroomsThe Hammocks Apartments with Balconies
The Hammocks Apartments with GymsThe Hammocks Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College