Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed accessible parking

Live exceptionally at Waterview at Rocky Point; an upscale waterfront living with easy access to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. When you enter your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartment-home, you will find it complete with meticulous attention to details and every convenience you can think of.



Renovated apartment homes are available boasting stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, LED lighting packages, faux wood window coverings and modern paint schemes with an accent wall. The living spaces at Waterview at Rocky Point are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other rental apartments in Tampa.



With an enviable location just minutes from downtown Tampa, I-275, Veterans Expressway, Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa International Airport, Westshore Plaza and International Mall, Waterview at Rocky Point is central to Tampa’s most happening