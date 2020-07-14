All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

Waterview at Rocky Point

5430 Ginger Cove Dr · (813) 544-1523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5430 Ginger Cove Dr, Tampa, FL 33634

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5424-B · Avail. Sep 7

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4312-B · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 5402-F · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 5454-F · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5449-H · Avail. Sep 7

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterview at Rocky Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
Live exceptionally at Waterview at Rocky Point; an upscale waterfront living with easy access to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. When you enter your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartment-home, you will find it complete with meticulous attention to details and every convenience you can think of.

Renovated apartment homes are available boasting stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, LED lighting packages, faux wood window coverings and modern paint schemes with an accent wall. The living spaces at Waterview at Rocky Point are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other rental apartments in Tampa.

With an enviable location just minutes from downtown Tampa, I-275, Veterans Expressway, Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa International Airport, Westshore Plaza and International Mall, Waterview at Rocky Point is central to Tampa’s most happening

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 (1st pet) $200 (2nd pet) non-refundable
limit: 2 pets allowed
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit. Breed restrictions may apply.
Parking Details: Open lot, permit parking, visitor parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterview at Rocky Point have any available units?
Waterview at Rocky Point has 10 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterview at Rocky Point have?
Some of Waterview at Rocky Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterview at Rocky Point currently offering any rent specials?
Waterview at Rocky Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterview at Rocky Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterview at Rocky Point is pet friendly.
Does Waterview at Rocky Point offer parking?
Yes, Waterview at Rocky Point offers parking.
Does Waterview at Rocky Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterview at Rocky Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterview at Rocky Point have a pool?
Yes, Waterview at Rocky Point has a pool.
Does Waterview at Rocky Point have accessible units?
Yes, Waterview at Rocky Point has accessible units.
Does Waterview at Rocky Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterview at Rocky Point has units with dishwashers.
