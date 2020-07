Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr concierge courtyard

Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities. Our apartment homes feature open-concept living spaces, stainless steel appliance packages, gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and more. Choose from six floor plans with one, two and three-bedroom options. As a part of our community, you’ll also have access to our fantastic amenities including our resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, car care center, 24-hour fitness center, valet trash service and inviting clubhouse and coffee station.Just 10 miles outside of downtown Tampa and 16 miles to St. Petersburg & Clearwater Beach, you’re sure to have fun in the sun any day of the week. Shop and dine at the International Plaza or walk/bike the Westshore and Bayshore trails. Venture downtown and visit the historic Rialto Theatre, stroll along the Tampa Riverwalk, dine at Maestro’s Restaurant or grab a drink at The Attic on Kennedy!