Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible parking cc payments e-payments guest parking lobby online portal trash valet

Live it. Love it! at Valencia at Westchase. Located off Sheldon Rd at the Westchase neighborhood and close to 580, you are in a sweet spot. Our apartments feature great living spaces and contemporary finishes. Our community offers an outdoor lounge area with a California Kitchen, solar shades, a play place, and a Bark Park. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7. And, now you can apply for free with SmartLeasing. Pay no fees until your approved.