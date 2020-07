Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center car wash area cc payments internet access

Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes. Our peaceful neighborhood beckons you away from the hustle and bustle of daily life to cradle you in comfort and atmosphere. Whether you are joining friends at the clubhouse for community get-together, challenging a neighbor to a game of tennis, or relaxing beside our swimming pool, you'll find The Place at Carrollwood to be the home you've always wanted.