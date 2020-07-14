All apartments in Tampa
Rivertree Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Rivertree Landing

6909 Indian River Drive · (813) 694-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL 33617

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-202 · Avail. Sep 7

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 09-102 · Avail. now

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 44-201 · Avail. Aug 7

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52-101 · Avail. Oct 7

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 26-201 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 13-201 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1065 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rivertree Landing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River. Besides our breathtaking views, you are sure to enjoy living just minutes away from everything and anything you might need! Take advantage of the short commute to exciting venues such as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Busch Gardens Theme Park, and a generous supply of great shopping and dining venues. Living at Rivertree Landing Apartments gives you easy access to I-275, Hwy. 301 and I-4.

We have planned ahead for your arrival. Our inviting apartment homes were designed with you in mind. We offer a variety of floor plans allowing you to find the right apartment home to fit your needs. Our apartment features include central heat and air conditioning, dishwasher, private balcony and more. Rivertree Landing is a community that gives you the flexibility to balance the needs of life inside and outside the home.

Great apartment home living doesn't end as you walk out your front door. Our picturesque community offers you an opportunity to relax by our shimmering swimming pool, use our gym and business center, or enjoy a riverfront picnic 7 days a week! Contact us today to schedule a personal tour and let Rivertree Landing be your springboard to frolic and fun in Tampa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rivertree Landing have any available units?
Rivertree Landing has 28 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Rivertree Landing have?
Some of Rivertree Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rivertree Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Rivertree Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rivertree Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Rivertree Landing is pet friendly.
Does Rivertree Landing offer parking?
No, Rivertree Landing does not offer parking.
Does Rivertree Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rivertree Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rivertree Landing have a pool?
Yes, Rivertree Landing has a pool.
Does Rivertree Landing have accessible units?
No, Rivertree Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Rivertree Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rivertree Landing has units with dishwashers.
