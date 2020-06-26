All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE

5136 Sterling Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5136 Sterling Manor Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful single family home available for rent in gated Tampa Palms community. Located in the Northeastern section of beautiful Tampa. The community is located in a quiet residential area within minutes of USF, Florida Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center, VA Hospital, and local shopping, and quick access to the major highways connecting Tampa. This home includes access to Compton Park, where you can enjoy tennis, basketball, a junior Olympic size heated pool, and playground. Top rated schools. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features new kitchen appliances, tile throughout the home, screened lanai, vaulted ceiling, loads of natural sunlight. HOA approval is required and owner is requesting only one pet please. Schedule your showing now! Home is currently tenant occupied. Home will be available September 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
