5136 STERLING MANOR DRIVE

Beautiful single family home available for rent in gated Tampa Palms community. Located in the Northeastern section of beautiful Tampa. The community is located in a quiet residential area within minutes of USF, Florida Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center, VA Hospital, and local shopping, and quick access to the major highways connecting Tampa. This home includes access to Compton Park, where you can enjoy tennis, basketball, a junior Olympic size heated pool, and playground. Top rated schools. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features new kitchen appliances, tile throughout the home, screened lanai, vaulted ceiling, loads of natural sunlight. HOA approval is required and owner is requesting only one pet please. Schedule your showing now! Home is currently tenant occupied. Home will be available September 1.