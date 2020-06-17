All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

5313 BURCHETTE ROAD

5313 Burchette Road · No Longer Available
Location

5313 Burchette Road, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
TAMPA PALMS Arthur Rutenberg home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 full baths. Custom updates include cherry wood cabinets and granite throughout. The open concept kitchen/great-room has a stunning, very large fireplace which features elegant Cherry panels and a marble hearth, professional 6 burner gas stainless stove, built-in double convection oven, hood and stainless steel refrigerator. Kitchen has a huge walk-in pantry and large breakfast area. The list of updates include a two year old roof. House boasts 12 foot ceilings throughout. Please see seller attachment for the list of recent updates.This house is built for entertaining! The oversized pool with waterfall feature and outdoor kitchen with Granite, looks out to a very private .43 acre conservation lot. The 21x14 Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet and hall closet. Deep covered beautiful lanai has sliders that open into Master BR, living room, and kitchen areas. Flooring is limestone tile throughout public areas, lanai and pool area. Wood look Laminate is in all 4 BR’s; Windows have 3M film to reduce UV light/heat & are hurricane protected. Gas throughout the house. Pool is gas heated. Within Tampa Palms, are excellent K-12 schools, 5 parks, 2 Churches and a Synagogue, 18-hole Arthur Hills championship Country Club, a YMCA and shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD have any available units?
5313 BURCHETTE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD have?
Some of 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5313 BURCHETTE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD has a pool.
Does 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 BURCHETTE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

