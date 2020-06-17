5313 BURCHETTE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

TAMPA PALMS Arthur Rutenberg home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 full baths. Custom updates include cherry wood cabinets and granite throughout. The open concept kitchen/great-room has a stunning, very large fireplace which features elegant Cherry panels and a marble hearth, professional 6 burner gas stainless stove, built-in double convection oven, hood and stainless steel refrigerator. Kitchen has a huge walk-in pantry and large breakfast area. The list of updates include a two year old roof. House boasts 12 foot ceilings throughout. Please see seller attachment for the list of recent updates.This house is built for entertaining! The oversized pool with waterfall feature and outdoor kitchen with Granite, looks out to a very private .43 acre conservation lot. The 21x14 Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet and hall closet. Deep covered beautiful lanai has sliders that open into Master BR, living room, and kitchen areas. Flooring is limestone tile throughout public areas, lanai and pool area. Wood look Laminate is in all 4 BR’s; Windows have 3M film to reduce UV light/heat & are hurricane protected. Gas throughout the house. Pool is gas heated. Within Tampa Palms, are excellent K-12 schools, 5 parks, 2 Churches and a Synagogue, 18-hole Arthur Hills championship Country Club, a YMCA and shopping